A source close to the 'Twilight' actor reportedly claimed that the former lovers are 'not headed towards a romantic reconciliation.'

There is no denying that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are considered one of the most successful pairings in Hollywood history. Most fans know that the pair became household names after they portrayed Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the popular Twilight saga. Over the course of working on the vampire-themed series, the former on-screen partners also developed romantic feelings for each other.

Kristen and Robert first sparked dating rumors when they were allegedly caught kissing and cuddling on the set of On the Road in August of 2010. Stewart even visited Robert’s family in London for New Year’s Day in January 2011. The Twilight stars confirmed their relationship by kissing each other in public at a 2012 Cannes after-party, People shared.

However, Kristen and Robert shocked their fans when they announced their split in April 2013 — just a few months after the final installment of the Twilight series was released. Previous reports suggested that Kristen and Robert got engaged in Los Angeles. It was even claimed that the ex-lovers had lived together there.

Recently, rumors suggest that the former lovebirds have been seeing each other in secret. OK! Magazine, as cited by the Daily Mail, claimed that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have been spending time together again. The entertainment news outlet stated that the Twilight actress is currently at war with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, and is considering getting back together with the Good Time star.

“They’re trying to keep it low-key, but there’s still chemistry there. People in their circles are starting to wonder if they’re considering a reconciliation. She’s hoping that Rob is serious when he says he’s forgiven her for what happened back then.”

In February, Elle reported that a fan claimed she saw Kristen and Robert hanging out again. A certain Leah Cordova said that the Twilight lead stars were spotted inside a bar in Los Angeles called Edendale. However, the pair’s follower stated said she was not able to get a photo of them.

“Was just at bar enjoying my friends birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my Twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my high school Twilight fantasies.”

However, Gossip Cop was quick to debunk the reunion reports. The fact-checking outlet claimed that a source close to Robert said that the Twilight actor and Kristen have not been meeting each other behind the back of their fans. The same tipster added that the Twilight stars are not getting back together.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunion rumors swirl after 'secret meetings'https://t.co/9zBvxcOjiu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 4, 2018

As a matter of fact, Kristen was seen leaving a West Hollywood gym with Stella Maxwell last weekend, which proves that there is no bad blood between them. During the most recent sighting, Stewart was spotted sporting a white colored collared shirt and oversized blue jeans. The Victoria’s Secret model, on the other hand, wore a black outfit with a black vest, black trousers, and a pair of Vans trainers.

Kristen Stewart's friends don't want her to hang out with Robert Pattinson! https://t.co/ibMN9fDh8U — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) April 5, 2018

Neither of the former Twilight lead stars has commented on the reunion reports as of yet. Hence, avid followers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson should take these baseless speculations lightly until everything is proven true and correct.