The Obamas, Donald Trump Not Invited To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding

Neither Former President Barack Obama nor his wife Michelle are invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. Donald and Melania Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May aren’t invited as well. According to the BBC, Kensington Palace has explained that no heads of state of any nation are invited to the highly anticipated May 19 wedding.

The news organization explained that there was no need for an “official list” of political leaders invited to their wedding. They cite that the smaller size of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and Prince Harry’s place in the line of succession to the English throne are the two main reasons.

In fact, Harry’s place in line will diminish one step just before their royal wedding date. Prince Harry will be moved down to sixth in line to the throne when Kate and William’s third royal baby is born.

According to the official Kensington Palace statement, the decision to not invite the heads of state was thoroughly and thoughtfully considered.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry’s and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the Royal Household.”

The guests invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding are close friends and associates. Unlike the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth has not been involved in deciding who should be invited to the wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, 1,900 guests were invited to the April 29, 2011, wedding of Kate Middleton to Prince William, including 40 heads of state and many members of European royal families.

Yet, despite William’s place as second in line to the throne, President Obama was not invited.

Neither Obamas nor Trumps will be invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding https://t.co/DBEZkMR0VO pic.twitter.com/XiS5xFuAK6 — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) April 10, 2018

Instead, the Obamas were issued an invitation to Buckingham Palace a month later, in May 2011, where they enjoyed a cozier state visit with the queen and developed relationship with the royal family.

President Obama and Prince Harry have become particular friends and, over the years, developed a close relationship.

However, The Sun has surmised that if Harry and Meghan invited the Obamas but did not invite the Trumps, this could potentially cause political ramifications for Theresa May, who is dealing with Brexit.

Yet, according to the publication, Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau are invited to the wedding. The Trudeaus are close personal friends of Meghan, and are invited for their personal relationship to the Suits actress, not for political reasons.