Ex-Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller once again finds himself in legal trouble, this time being arrested by the FBI after he allegedly called in a false bomb threat from an Amtrak train as a grudge against a female passenger. T.J. Miller was taken into custody Monday night by the feds at LaGuardia Airport and charged with intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train.

PageSix reported that former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller was released on Tuesday morning after posting $100,000 bail. Miller is facing 5 years behind bars if found guilty of the federal charges against him.

T.J. Miller Was Taken Into Custody By The FBI For Calling In A False Bomb Threat

According to the complaint, on March 18, T.J. Miller was traveling from Washington D.C. to New York’s Penn Station on an Amtrak train when he called 911 and told the dispatcher that a female passenger “has a bomb in her bag.”

An investigator noted that Miller had slurred speech, and was asked about his alcohol intake. Miller said he had one glass of red wine. T.J Miller was also asked if he suffered from mental illness.

“No, absolutely not. This is the first time I’ve ever made a call like this before. I am worried for everyone on that train. Someone has to check that lady out.”

The train was stopped and searched in Connecticut and got the all-clear, launching the investigation into the veracity of the T.J. Miller 911 call.

Upon further investigation into the Amtrak bomb allegations of ex-Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller, federal investigators spoke to the Amtrak attendant that was in the first class car where Miller was seated during the trip in question. She reported that T.J. Miller consumed a number of alcoholic beverages during his trip and appeared intoxicated. She added that T.J. Miller had several “hostile exchanges” with a female Amtrak passenger in the first class car, thought to be the woman accused of carrying the bomb in her bag.

Miller Claimed A Female Amtrak Passenger Was Carrying A Bomb After A Hostile Interaction

The investigation into T.J. Miller’s call into 911 determined that the bombing complaint was fake and motivated by a grudge.

“[T.J. Miller was] motivated by a grudge against the subject female, called 911 to relay false information about a suspected bomb on the train, and continued to convey false information to investigators while the public safety response was ongoing.”

Slate is reporting that T.J. Miller was said to be drunk when he boarded the Amtrak train in Washington D.C. and drank during his trip. The woman he was said to be berating was sitting far enough away in first class that he had to repeatedly leave his seat to address her. On the 911 call, Miller said that the woman had a bomb in her suitcase, but it was later determined that she wasn’t carrying one.

T.J. Miller Has Been Accused Of Assault On Women In The Past

Former Silicon Valley star T.J. Miller has faced other accusations of violence or aggression towards women, and his stand-up comedy has been referred to as misogynistic. One incident involved a former girlfriend while the two were in college together at George Washington University. The woman said that Miller assaulted her on more than one occasion, and made a complaint to the university which resulted in T.J. Miller’s expulsion from GWU.