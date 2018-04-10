Bikini-Clad Emma Slater And Shirtless Sasha Farber Enjoy Honeymoon On Mexican Beach

'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancers take to the beaches of Los Cabos, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

A bikini-clad Emma Slater and shirtless Sasha Farber were photographed on a Mexican beach during their honeymoon. The Dancing with the Stars professional dancers are enjoying their time on the beaches of Los Cabos after getting married a few weeks ago.

The Daily Mail published the images from Emma and Sasha’s honeymoon; a glimpse of those is below from a tweet the website posted.

Slater wore a strapless bikini top with a sweetheart neckline and high-waisted bottoms that had cutouts. Farber was shirtless and wore a pair of pink trunks. He had on a black baseball cap worn backward. The newlyweds donned stylish sunglasses to shield their eyes from the bright sun.

The pair held hands and talked as they strolled along the beach. They were spotted sharing laughs as they sat in a lounge chair overlooking the ocean. According to the report, they also played golf at the Cabo Del Sol Golf Course, modeling “fun golf attire.” The DWTS couple enjoyed a nice dinner at the Argentinian restaurant, La Bodega, and were entertained by live music at the fire pit.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber included the “signature experience” of visiting Cabos Dolphins for a swim and rode ATV’s at Wild Canyon.

Emma, 29, and Sasha, 33, wed on Sunday, March 25 in Los Angeles at Bella Blanca.

Their wedding was beautiful and attended by DWTS alums Julianne Hough and Cheryl Burke. Other guests affiliated with the show were Nick and Vanessa Lachey and Drew Scott.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber got engaged in October of 2016. Farber surprised Slater by getting down on one knee and proposing after they performed a couple’s dance.

Just Jared reports that Sasha “won all the husband goals” by having a video made exclusively for his wife on their wedding day. It wasn’t just any video, however. He enlisted the help of singer Ed Sheeran to make it special.

Sasha posted the video to his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“Right before our first dance which was to ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran, I surprised Emma with this video that played on the big screen,” Farber shared with fans, adding, “A huge thank you to @teddysphotos for doing this for us….”

It’s unknown if Sasha Farber will still take Emma Slater to Italy for their honeymoon. Emma told ABC News the day after their wedding that her new husband said he was going to take her to Italy. Maybe once they’re done enjoying sunny Mexico, they’ll extend the honeymoon by continuing abroad!