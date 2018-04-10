Microsoft Surface Phone Could Come As Foldable With Sophisticated Camera

Microsoft has won a patent for possible foldable phone under its Surface brand.

It has been a while since we saw an update to Windows Phone. While there are rumors that Microsoft has given up on the smartphone segment, there are also reports that it is still working on a Surface Phone. A recent patent granted to the tech giant reveals that Microsoft Surface Phone would come as foldable with a sophisticated camera system.

A smartphone sector disruptor

Patently Apple reports on the latest patent granted to Microsoft for a dual display or foldable smartphone. Based on the patent, Microsoft plans to develop a foldable phone with a sophisticated camera added to the face side of the device.

According to Microsoft, the camera has to protrude from the body of the smartphone on the left side, which will fit snugly into a cavity built at the right side of the display when folded. It will also feature a head tracking, gesture recognition, motion detection, machine vision and night vision. The possible foldable Surface Phone will also include a sensor built at the back of the camera, which will support a fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the dual display designed smartphone will be able to work with a keyboard and a mouse and support game controller such as Xbox.

Patently Apple believes Microsoft’s next-generation foldable smartphone would be a disruptive force if it can be “sexy and smart enough.” It could even win back some of its fans who have shifted to iPhones if it can offer “a real clean alternative” with a solid, regularly updated operating system, business software and quality games, among others. The publication notes that in all fairness, the tech company tries to bring something new to the table rather than copy its competitors. Offering something fresh to the smartphone realm would make it a real market disruptor.

Microsoft Wins a Patent for a Possible Surface Branded Folding Smartphone with Sophisticated Camera System & more https://t.co/x2w7oDMnEF pic.twitter.com/NRNlmsjN9U — Patently Apple (@PatentlyApple) April 8, 2018

Rumors are swirling that Microsoft's next big swing at the #smartphone market will be in the form of a foldable "Surface Phone".#Microsoft #technologyhttps://t.co/E8tiyeDJlE — حاتم الحاجري Hattem (@HattemAlHajery) December 27, 2017

Microsoft Andromeda to release as Surface Journal

Meanwhile, there are reports that Microsoft Surface Phone, a.k.a., Andromeda, will come out as Surface Journal instead, 73Buzz reports. This was based on a recent code from the Microsoft Whiteboard app that references a foldable device, specifically a left and right pages for a Journal app, according to Digital Trends. Other speculations suggest that the Surface Journal might come as early as this year.

Microsoft has neither confirmed nor denied rumors about a Surface Phone.