Watch Yankees Vs. Red Sox 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

One of the most storied rivalries in sports resumes on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Baseball fans will watch on Tuesday as the Yankees vs. Red Sox live streaming online and televised game takes place for the 2018 MLB season. Right now, Boston is on a hot streak to start the season, as they’ve won eight-straight games after losing their opener. Meanwhile, their rivals are reeling with injuries that have hit them in multiple spots. Here’s the latest game preview with odds to win, points total, TV start time, channels, and how to watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox live streaming online.

As they head into tonight’s showdown, the Boston Red Sox are the early leaders in the American League East. Boston has lost just once in the nine games they’ve played this season, while the New York Yankees (5-5) are continuing to deal with injury issues. That has NY in third-place in the latest MLB standings for the AL East, ahead of tonight’s matchup. However, they’ll send Luis Severino to the mound tonight. He’s started the season off hot with a perfect 2-0 record and a 1.38 ERA. On the other side will be Boston’s star pitcher Chris Sale. He’s yet to record any wins or losses but sports a 0.82 ERA so far this season.

Here are the pitching matchups for the Yankees-Red Sox series https://t.co/ef2IPBqpo2 pic.twitter.com/hFJ2CLoOyR — Boston.com Red Sox News (@BDCSox) April 10, 2018

After losing their opening game 6-4 at Tampa Bay, the Red Sox haven’t lost a game and their MVP so far could be Xander Bogaerts. He’s leading the team with a 0.368 average at the plate and has hit two home runs, driving in a total of nine RBI to start the season. He’s also leading the team with 14 hits, but several other players are nearby. Unfortunately, as ESPN reported, Bogaerts will be out of action for up to two weeks due to injury, leaving other players such as Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez to step up.

For tonight’s game, Odds Shark indicates that the Boston Red Sox are priced as -129 favorites while the New York Yankees are +119 on the moneyline consensus odds. Tonight’s over/under runs total is at just seven runs for the game, due to the pitching matchup as both teams will have two of their aces on the mound. Severino or Sale could end up winning the AL’s Cy Young Award by the time the season has ended.

Tuesday night’s New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised coverage is available through ESPN for most households. Cable and satellite customers who have ESPN as part of their service can also watch the game live streaming via WatchESPN website or compatible apps.

For regional viewers, the YES network will have the game in the New York viewing regions, and NESN will have the game on TV in the Boston viewing regions. NESN viewers can see a live streaming feed of the game through the NESN.com website or apps, while YES viewers may need to use the Fox Sports Go website or apps.

For those viewers without access to ESPN, YES, or NESN, but who have a hi-speed internet connection, a channel streaming service is the best option. These include Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Now, and others. Many of these services such as Sling TV offer a one-week free trial for all new customers to sign up and watch tonight’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game live streaming online.