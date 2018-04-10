Gwen Stefani Talks Potentially Marrying Blake Shelton, ‘I Love Weddings’

Gwen says she thinks about marrying Blake 'all the time.'

Gwen Stefani is teasing a possible wedding with her boyfriend of more than two years, Blake Shelton. Entertainment Tonight reports the star gushed about her man in a pretty major way during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 10, where the singer was grilled by the host about potentially getting married again.

Ellen began by asking the No Doubt singer about her relationship with the country star – who she first met when they were both coaches on The Voice – before she then teased Gwen by urging her to marry him.

“I love being married,” Ellen told the star. “I think you should get married.”

But Stefani wasn’t about to give away a definite answer when it came to whether she and Blake will be heading down the aisle anytime soon. However, she did tease that she’s thought about tying the knot again.

ET reports that the mom of three then coyly responded, “You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable. I think about [marriage] all the time.”

Both have been married before. Gwen was married to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for 14 years until they divorced in 2016, while Blake was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert for four years between 2011 and 2015. Prior to that, he was previously married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 until 2006.

Stefani also referred to Shelton’s recent Sexiest Man Alive honor from People in November of 2017, telling the host and comedian that she thinks her boyfriend has actually “got sexier” since he was given the title.

“It just keeps getting better and cuter and more country,” she continued of her life with Shelton.

While Stefani seemed happy to gush about her man on the show as well as across her various social media accounts, she joked that she actually gets pretty nervous when it comes to discussing her boyfriend in public.

“It’s weird because, I get nervous when you talk to me about him,” Stefani said on the daytime talk show. “I don’t know why, but for some reason, the cameras are rolling and I shouldn’t say something. So, if I say, ‘We are [getting married],’ then we are, and if I say, ‘No, we’re not,’ then that would be sad, too.”

Gwen may have been a little nervous to chat about Blake, but she hasn’t exactly been showing it on social media.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the star gave fans an inside look at the sweet gifts the “God Gave Me You” singer bought her for Valentine’s Day this year, filming a flower delivery from the multiple ACM Award winner on Instagram Stories.

Shortly after, Stefani shared a number of photos and videos while backstage at a show during Shelton’s latest tour.

But while Gwen was pretty reluctant to confirm if a wedding is in the works this week, Blake has already made it clear that they’re not expecting any babies right now.

Amid much speculation suggesting Stefani was pregnant, Shelton joked about the barrage of rumors in February when he invited his girlfriend on stage to perform with him during a show at his bar in Oklahoma by joking that she’d given birth to their twins just the day before.

As Gossip Cop reported, Blake told the crowd at the time that they were “very lucky” to have Gwen with them that night as he playfully joked that she “actually gave birth to twins yesterday.”