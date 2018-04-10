Shelly McCullar: Texas Mom Apologizes For Sending Her Son To School In ‘Vulgar’ Shirt – What Do You Think?

McCullar's plight is a testament to the need to be more diligent about what your kids are wearing.

A Texas mom is red-faced after sending her son to school in a “vulgar” T-shirt, although to her credit, she thought it was something else entirely. Now her story has blown up on social media, the New York Post is reporting.

Shelly McCullar admits to the rather astonishing parenting failure that very well could have gotten her son sent home from school (it didn’t). In an April 4 Facebook post, appropriately captioned “Feeling Embarrassed,” the Texas mom explained how a series of missteps led to her son, Anthony, showing up at Travis Elementary School wearing a shirt that would make your grandmother blush.

First Point of Failure: she accepted a bunch of “hand-me-down” clothes from a friend without looking through them first.

Second Point of Failure: when Anthony got dressed for school wearing one of the hand-me-down shirts, she didn’t look closely enough at it. Rather, she saw the shirt, her brain went to what she thought the shirt represented, and she thought nothing more about it.

Here’s the problem: Anthony’s shirt is red with yellow on top of it, and the image on it kind of resembles McDonald’s famed “Golden Arches.” Further parodying the McDonald’s theme, the image is captioned with McDonald’s slogan, “I’m Lovin’ It.”

Except the shirt doesn’t feature the Golden Arches. Rather, it features a drawing of a woman’s legs, displayed in such a position that… well, use your imagination. Imagine that her knees are the tops of the arches, and her feet are the bottom. Or better yet, you can see it for yourself here — it will not be reposted here.

Luiscar74 / Shutterstock

Fortunately for Anthony, he made it through the school day without anyone noticing. Er, any adults, anyway. In a video posted to Facebook, Shelly asks the young lad if any teachers noticed the shirt. Apparently they hadn’t.

“They thought it was like McDonald’s too.”

Needless to say, the Texas mom has learned her lesson.

“Once again, my sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary. I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing! I had no idea Anthony wore this to school!!”

If it’s any consolation to Shelly, it seems her story has found resonance with other Facebook users. As of this writing, her original post has been “Liked” on the social media platform 95,000 times, has been viewed over 11 million times, and has been “Shared” over 113,000 times.

Most users are, of course, sympathetic.

Misti Nelson Owens: That’s just being a Mother. We all got a good laugh and a lesson learned.

Others believe that Anthony will get a kick out of this story – when he’s old enough to fully understand it.

Tammy Czarnecki-Francis: This will be such a great story when he’s grown!!!

Needless to say, the lesson from this story is this: always pay attention to what your kids are wearing to school!