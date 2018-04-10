Anna Faris On Breast Implants, Pregnancy Weight And ‘A Lot Of Love And Friendship’ With Ex Chris Pratt

Anna Faris has been divorced for almost a year now and the actress is opening up about a number of things, including her relationship with former husband Chris Pratt, pregnancy weight, and her breast implants.

Faris did an interview and appeared on the cover of the May issue of Women’s Health, where the star of the Overboard remake looked stunning in a white tank top, yellow underwear, and impressive abs. The 41-year-old comedian opened up about getting her breasts done.

“I was always a negative-A cup, so when I was 30, I was getting a divorce, I had just finished House Bunny, and I sold another movie, all of these new things were happening to me, so I got my breasts done,” Faris said.

At the time, Faris was getting a divorce from husband of four years, Benjamin Indra. The actress admitted in her biography Unqualified that she left Indra for Pratt. Faris fell for Pratt during shooting for their film Take Me Home Tonight, according to Daily Mail. The actress also admitted that she broke up with Indra over the phone.

Ending her first marriage was not the only surprising thing she did at the time. Faris said she never thought she’d have breast augmentation but she did and she hasn’t had an ounce of regret since.

“It was f***ing awesome,” Faris said. “I never, ever thought I’d do something like that. I always thought plastic surgery was caving in to ‘the man,’ you know? But it came down to a really simple thing: I wanted to fill out a bikini.”

Breast augmentation wasn’t an easy decision to make, according to Faris. She said she asked herself if getting breast implants was the right thing to do especially since she considers herself a staunch feminist.

“I kept thinking, ‘Am I betraying my own gender by doing this,'” Faris said.

In the end, Faris realized that she can get her breasts done for the simple reason that she wants to.

“I think that people should be able to do whatever they want, whether it’s getting braces, bleaching their hair, getting extensions, getting a boob job, getting vaginal surgery, or getting a nose job,” Faris said.

The eyes are the nipples of the face A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Mar 28, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

Her breasts were not the only things that got bigger. Faris’ weight ballooned by 70 pounds when she was pregnant with her son Jack. The Scary Movie star looked at her weight gain in positive way. Despite the added pounds, particularly to her arms, thighs and buttocks, Faris thought being pregnant was “incredible.”

“I’d never enjoyed food more and I didn’t care,” Faris said. “My vanity was completely tidal-waved by the need to just nourish this thing. Nothing was going to stop me!”

Ever the funny girl, Faris got a bit serious when asked about her relationship with Pratt. After they separated, Faris and Pratt remained open to each other as they focus on giving Jack a good life.

“What Chris and I try to do is to communicate openly,” Faris said. “We reiterate that there aren’t rules to this. We have a lot of love and friendship, and our big goal is to protect Jack. I cherish my family, my close friends, my child – that makes the rest of it worth it.”