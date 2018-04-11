Kim Kardashian, Kourtney War On Instagram For Best Bikini Body, Tiniest Swimsuit, Reports ‘Marie Claire’

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are staging a swimsuit showdown on social media, and even Khloe Kardashian contributed to the bathing suit battle.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are famous for their racy photos on Instagram. In recent days, Kim and Kourtney have been fascinating their followers by posting a series of increasingly revealing pictures of their bikini bodies on social media. And in the battle to keep up with each other, it’s the fans who are the winners in viewing their bikini body battle.

However, if you ask the Kardashian sisters, both Kim and Kourtney seem to be making it clear that each thinks she’s winning the war. The Kardashian siblings have gone all out to one-up each other in their Instagram bikini battle, pointed out Marie Claire.

“The Kardashians have many skills, but one of the best has to be the collective ability to wear the tiniest amount of clothing possible at all times…Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian are currently fighting it out on Instagram in a game called, ‘Who can wear the tiniest bikini on vacation?'”

Kim and Kourtney’s bikini battle began when the Kardashian sisters headed to Turks & Caicos for a vacation. Scott Disick’s ex is with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and Kourtney shared a photo where she took time away from her boyfriend to show off a picture with her “sibling.”

Kourtney Kardashian Shines In Metallic Swimsuit

But for most of their Instagram bathing suit battle, the Kardashian sisters have been taking turns posting stunning photos of their bikini bodies to see who wins the game.

my sibling A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 10, 2018 at 9:06pm PDT

Kourtney took the lead when it comes to hopping on board the popular metallic fabric bandwagon. Choosing a bikini in glittering gold, Kardashian showed off her paddle-boarding skills as well as her figure in one recent Instagram photo.

“Sporty Spice,” Kourtney wrote in the caption.

sporty spice A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 9, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

As the Inquisitr reported, Kourtney has shared the secrets of her bikini body, crediting a keto diet and apple cider vinegar supplements for her stunning figure. Megan Fox, Halle Berry, Melissa McCarthy, and Kim Kardashian are among the other celebrities who have turned to ketogenic diets for weight loss.

Kim Kardashian Keeps Up With Kourtney In Tiny Bikini

Kim showed off the results of her keto diet in her on-going Instagram battle with Kourtney, choosing a bright hot rose-pink shade for her own itsy-bitsy bikini.

Morning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 10, 2018 at 6:13am PDT

“Morning,” Kim greeted her fans.

Kardashian’s bikini is by Chanel, but Kim took a break from the battle to join Kourtney for a picture showing the two sisters relaxing by the sea. The Kardashian sisters celebrated National Sibling Day in matching black bikinis.

#NationalSiblingDay A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 10, 2018 at 1:32pm PDT

Even though Kim and Kourtney came together for National Sibling Day to pose together, there may be some rivalry behind the scenes. Kim once confessed what she disliked about her Kardashian siblings, reported Hollywood Life.

Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Throw Shade At Kim Kardashian In Instagram Comments

Discussing Kourtney, Kim admitted that she wishes Kourtney would stop being so stubborn. Kardashian also dissed Khloe, sharing that she disliked how sensitive her now-pregnant sister has become.

The Kardashian sisters credit their keto diets for Kim’s 24-inch waist and Kourtney’s 98-pound body. Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP Images

However, both Khloe and Kourtney seem to have fired back at Kim in the bikini battle Instagram war. Even though Khloe isn’t participating by posting bathing suit pictures, she joined Kourtney in trolling Kim, pointed out Hollywood Life.

Soon after Kim responded to Kourtney’s gold bikini pic on Instagram by showing off her figure in a red string bikini, Kourtney headed to the comment section.

“What a gorgeous arm shadow.”

While that comment most likely annoyed Kim, another Kardashian sister turned on Kanye West’s wife as well. Khloe took time away from decorating her baby’s nursery to get snarky.

“Oh yes!” Khloe agreed in response to Kourtney shading their Kardashian sibling.