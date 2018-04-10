Join Facebook 2018 Class Action Lawsuit: $708 Payment Likely For Personality Quiz ‘thisismydigitallife’ Breach

A $708.30 payday for Facebook users affected by the personality quiz 'thisismydigitallife' data breach could be in store based on new class-action lawsuit.

A new class-action lawsuit against Facebook has been filed, which could end up netting users who were part of the data breach a tidy sum. Whereas the new Facebook class-action lawsuit damages likely won’t pay $17,500 each to Facebook users that was a rumor spread around social media and debunked, as reported by the Inquisitr, Facebook users could still see a nice payday from the data breach.

According to Snopes, a more likely payout from Facebook to affected users would run around 500 British pounds each, which equals $708.30 U.S. dollars.

As reported by the Hill, Facebook was hit with a new class-action lawsuit that involved a personality quiz app named “thisismydigitallife,” which may have unknowingly exposed Facebook users and their data to other entities.

The Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, a class-action law firm, announced the class-action lawsuit against Facebook, based on the lawsuit filed on Monday, April 9. The law firm also provided information about how Facebook users could potentially join the class-action lawsuit if they believe they are part of the estimated 70 million users in the U.S. who had their data collected in 2014 and given to third-party firms to be used as part of the 2016 presidential election.

The law firm notes its prior record of “$200 billion in victories and settlements.”

The legal entity asks users about their Facebook accounts in 2014 and whether they believe their Facebook friends may have used the personality quiz called “thisismydigitallife,” or if the user in question enjoyed the app themselves. If so, those users could have potentially been affected by the data breach.

JUST IN: Facebook, Cambridge Analytica hit with class action lawsuit hours before Zuckerberg testimony https://t.co/6oy8RJzr99 pic.twitter.com/LzooLXHdLU — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2018

Facebook users are asked a series of questions by the law firm on the right-hand side of the form to be filled out, ranging from name, home address, email address, and more to determine if they are one of the Facebook users entitled to a part of the compensation that the class-action lawsuit is seeking. Berman noted that the Facebook users deserve payment for having their data violated.

“Facebook has made immense profits off of the data of our plaintiffs and the rest of the estimated 70 million U.S. Facebook users whose data was freely given to third parties without their knowledge or consent. We believe they deserve payback. Facebook should not have been allowed to profit from this data, and it violated its own terms for profit.”

The lawsuit regarding Facebook users’ privacy was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and information being gathered about potentially affected users asks them where they lived from May to December of 2014 and whether they had an active Facebook account at any point between May and December of 2014.

Some Facebook users may not remember using the “thisismydigitallife” app during that time, so those attempting to join the class-action lawsuit are allowed to answer “Not Sure” for that query. They can also answer likewise when asked if any of their Facebook friends during May to December 2014 used the “thisismydigitallife” app. Facebook users can also provide additional information to the law firm about whether they suspect the data belonging to them or their Facebook friends has been used improperly.