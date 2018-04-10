‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Rain Brown Suffers Devastating Loss, Per ‘Radar Online’

This latest news about the infamous 'Alaskan Bush People' star comes right after the announcement of the show's potential cancellation.

Yesterday, the stars of Alaskan Bush People made headlines when it was revealed that their popular Discovery Networks show may, possibly, be over after this season. Now, however, the Brown family — who just can’t seem to keep themselves out of the news — are making headlines again, and this time, for more tragic reasons.

Radar Online is reporting that Rain Brown — one of the youngest, and most social media savvy, members of the Brown family — is suffering through the grief of her lost pet, her beloved cat who she called Chipmunk Cheeks.

The Alaskan Bush People star took to her Instagram to share some beloved photos of her late tabby, whom she believes is “watching over her” now that she’s passed away.

“You will be missed dearly. We rarely get to say goodbye to our loved ones before they go, but I’m glad I got to pet and hold you one last time before I opened the door to let you into heaven.”

The cat also died in a very tragic way, as was revealed on Rain’s Instagram: apparently, the cat was wandering around outside when it got hit by a car.

And this news is certainly just the latest in a compound list of tragedies for the Alaskan Bush People star, who also had to deal with the fact that her mother, Ami, was spotted in a wheelchair earlier this month. Ami, as fans of the show already know, had been battling an aggressive form of lung cancer, and though she told fans back in December 2017 that she had beaten the disease and was currently in remission, fans are now wondering if the disease is back and more aggressive than ever.

What’s more, Rain — and the rest of the members of the Brown family — are now living with the notion that their show has been fully exposed as a “fake,” and according to In Touch Weekly, that’s the reason it won’t be renewed for another season after this season is over.

Rain Brown, for her part, has had to combat some social media trolling from alleged “fans” of the show, who left nasty comments and questioned whether her mother’s cancer diagnosis was even real in the first place.

Snowbird in her favorite place A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Currently, the Brown family is filming for the new season of Alaskan Bush People.