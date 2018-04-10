‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of April 16: Bill Torn By Steffy, Hope’s Confidante, Liam’s Struggle

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 16 reveal being hospitalized may have had a radical effect on Bill (Don Diamont) and that he may have developed a conscience. Of course, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may have something to do with Dollar Bill’s change of heart, or he may have realized that he has done his son, Liam (Scott Clifton), wrong. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie (Heather Tom) will have a heart-to-heart talk with her sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Meanwhile, Hope also finds herself a confidante in someone who does not have the best track record for keeping secrets.

Bill now knows that Liam shot him. On that fateful night, Liam saw Bill proposing to Steffy as he arrived for supper. Liam was understandably upset because not only did his father sleep with his wife, but he now also wants to marry her. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via the TV Watercooler, Steffy will have Bill confused about his next course of action. It is obvious that he desires his son’s wife, but he also wants her to be happy. She professes that she loves Liam and thus he feels obligated to abide by her wishes, which would mean not giving his son over to the police. However, it doesn’t stop Ridge and Brooke from wondering why Bill has had this sudden change of heart about dropping the charges against Mr. Forrester.

The week of April 16, 2018, promises that at least two women will open up about their troubles, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. It seems Katie will turn to Brooke and update her about her and Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) relationship. These two have made a commitment to stay together, but they are facing a very complex set of challenges.

Instead of Hope (Annika Noelle) turning to her mother, she finds a confidante in Maya (Karla Mosley), according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via the Courier Journal. It seems as if nobody cared to tell Hope that Maya does not have a good reputation when it comes to keeping secrets. Plus, if Hope tells Maya that Liam actually shot Bill, Maya could turn around and use that against him. After all, she still hates Bill for outing her about her transgender status.

Liam, the man who thought he had values, has so many conflicting emotions at the moment. He has always seen himself as someone who does the right thing at all costs, but now he finds that his emotions betray him. He is married to one woman but desires another, he loves his father but he shot him — the list is endless. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Liam will struggle to find peace with who he is during the week of April 16.