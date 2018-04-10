The New Day Feels That Hosting ‘WrestleMania’ Was Better Than Having A Match

The New Day preferred hosting 'WrestleMania' than competing in it.

After having a very sketchy start, The New Day faction of Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods has become one of the best tag teams of this generation. Breaking the previous reign held by Demolition, New Day now holds the record for being the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history, with a reign lasting 483 days.

While New Day has proven to be one of the best tag teams in decades, the trio has yet to have a defining moment at WrestleMania. Since debuting as a team, they competed on the pre-show at WrestleMania 31 for the tag team titles but failed to win them, lost to the League of Nations (Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, and Rusev) in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 32, and hosted WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

With this unimpressive win-loss record, The New Day discussed hosting WrestleMania in a recent interview with IGN. Big E stated that a lot of people still bring up the fact that they hosted the biggest WWE event of the year, and he finds that very prestigious. Woods added that The New Day joins The Rock on the short list of people who hosted WrestleMania.

Big E jokingly said that there may have been more people, but they have “eradicated them from their history.” In addition, he was honored to be a part of the Hardy Boyz making their return, as The New Day announced them during the beginning of the Raw Tag Team Championship ladder match.

This match is now a #Fatal4Way?! WHO is the fourth team in this #LadderMatch?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kn0xuH7kfj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017

The New Day felt as if they would be remembered more from hosting the event rather than being a part of a 15-minute match. While people will most likely not talk about a random New Day match, they will talk about the year that they hosted WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 34, The New Day had an opportunity to experience a proverbial “WrestleMania moment,” as they competed for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships against then-champions The Usos and The Bludgeon Brothers. Unfortunately, their philosophy of being remembered for hosting proved to be true, as they were squashed by The Bludgeon Brothers en route to their first tag team championship until that gimmick.