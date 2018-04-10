Brad Pit And Neri Oxman Relationship Revealed After Photograph Of Rumored Couple Surfaces

Since Brad Pitt separated from Angelina Jolie in 2016, his relationship status has been under intense media curiosity. Amid rumors of a reconciliation with first wife Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s relationship with MIT professor Neri Oxman seems to have started several months ago.

According to the Daily Mail, Pitt was at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology back in November last year where he reportedly dropped by one of Oxman’s lectures.

While many students took photos with the A-list actor that appeared on Instagram, a photo of Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman has emerged. In a group shot, Brad Pitt is seen standing next to Oxman as they smile for the photo. The World War Z star wore an all-black casual outfit during the visit to MIT.

People magazine reports that Oxman is a genius and the professor bonded with Pitt over their love for architecture. The rumored couple met through an architecture project at the institute. The 42-year-old works at MIT as a professor of media arts and sciences at the school’s Media Lab, according to the publication.

People adds that Pitt and Oxman have been casually dating. However, it has not yet evolved into a serious relationship, per a source for the publication.

The 54-year-old actor has been linked to several women since his separation from Angelina Jolie in 2016; however, it seems like the actor has been single and working on himself.

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly crushed by the rumors that her former husband has moved on with Oxman. Hollywood Life claims that the actress hoped that they could rekindle their romance.

When both Brad and Jennifer became single, rumors emerged about their potential reconciliation. However, with the Troy actor reportedly casually dating the MIT professor, Aniston and Pitt getting back together seems like a longshot.

Angelina Jolie is also rumored to be in a new relationship. The former couple share six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Vivienne and Knox, 9.

Jolie filed for divorce and made several claims against Pitt, which led to a child abuse investigation in which the actor was cleared.

Pitt recently starred in Netflix movie War Machine and is working on upcoming projects.