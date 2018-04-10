Laura Ingraham Back On The Air After Vacation, David Hogg Controversy, Vows To Fight ‘Stalinists’

The conservative host says 'bullies on the left' are trying to 'cut off free speech.'

Laura Ingraham is back on the air following a sudden “vacation” in light of a controversial tweet about Parkland survivor David Hogg, Yahoo News is reporting. The controversial Fox News host vows to fight “Stalinist forces” who are attempting to “cut off free speech.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ingraham ignited fierce controversy a couple of weeks ago with a tweet about the 17-year-old Hogg. Responding to statements Hogg had made about his college applications to four prestigious California universities being denied, Ingraham tweeted that Hogg was “whining.” Hogg then responded with a tweet of his own, listing the 12 biggest advertisers on Ingraham’s show and asking his half-million-plus Twitter followers to do with that information as they would.

Within days, advertisers were fleeing Ingraham’s show left and right. Ingraham later apologized and then suddenly took a “vacation,” though she insisted that the vacation was planned and had nothing to do with the controversy.

On her show Monday night, Ingraham announced a new segment, “Defending the First,” which refers to the First Amendment.

“If you have been subjected to threats or intimidation because of your speech, I want to know about it. Tweet me, because without free speech and a free conscience, we are not truly a free people.”

Fox News host Laura Ingraham returns to her show following boycott, saying that liberals are “cutting off free speech.” https://t.co/9X69BLDGwZ pic.twitter.com/6im7edDWYX — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2018

And addressing the exodus of advertisers from her show, Ingraham again invoked the First Amendment’s free speech protections.

“I have been the victim of a boycott. It is wrong. You shouldn’t do this by team. It is the modern way of cutting off free speech.”

Ingraham also invoked some recent history, according to Fox News. Beginning in the 1980s, she said, “Stalinists” began attempting to silence conservative voices. It began in public schools, she said, with attempts to convince children that conservative ideals were propagated by “racist white men.”

“Their ultimate goal was to bully them into silence. It failed.”

She also noted that a recent Brookings survey that said 51 percent of students find it appropriate to shout down a speaker’s opposing views.

“Their efforts are Stalinist, We will never relent and we will never give in.”

She also mentioned the case of Trump supporter Keith Campbell, who, according to Berkleyside, was assaulted while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at an anti-Trump rally, as well as recent efforts to remove statues of Confederate soldiers or to rename schools, roads, bridges, etc. named after Confederate soldiers.

“And if you praise the military skill of Robert E. Lee, you are liable to be branded a defender of slavery in The New York Times.”

David Hogg, for his part, has not responded to Ingraham’s return to the air as of this writing.

Ingraham’s show, The Ingraham Angle, airs on Fox News at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.