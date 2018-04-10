Jennifer Lawrence Spurs Dating Rumors With Gene Stupnitsky After No Boyfriend Confession

Jennifer Lawrence goes on a date-like dinner with a Hollywood producer Gene Stupnitsky.

Jennifer Lawrence just confessed that she has not had sex for a long time because she does not have a boyfriend. Fast forward a few weeks and she was seen going out on a dinner with a Hollywood producer in New York. With this public outing, the Oscar winner quickly spurred on dating rumors that took the Internet by storm.

Recently, the 27-year-old actress has been frequenting the headlines. For the press tour for her latest movie, Red Sparrow, she participated in many talk shows and magazine interviews, revealing tidbits about her personal life that her fans usually do not get to hear about. Because JLaw does not use Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, she does not provide a way for her followers to keep track of her.

This time, on The Howard Stern Show, she went a little too far in sharing details from her life.

“I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” she said according to Page Six. “I would like to have a relationship, you know — it’s hard out there!”

So her fans were surprised when, a few weeks later, she was spotted having a great time with a new man in the Big Apple.

“The 27-year-old was in great spirits with a mystery male friend, throwing back her head and laughing as they left their dinner in New York,” reports Daily Mail.“The two did not hold hands as they walked side-by-side, but that is no indication of a lack of romance, at least for Jennifer.”

After insisting that she does not have a boyfriend, this was a strange sight for her fans to behold.

Since then, the mystery man has been identified as Gene Stupnitsky, according to Harper’s Bazaar, an Ukranian-born writer for The Office Hello Ladies.

Jennifer Lawrence's "Mystery Man" Is Producer Gene Stupnitsky https://t.co/9lQtcGr20P — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 9, 2018

“It’s likely that the two were just meeting for work rather than actually on a date,” the magazine revealed.

After breaking out in Hollywood after her Oscar-nominated performance in Winter’s Bone, Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. While that is something that many performers strive to achieve, her busyness meant that she had issues having a stable boyfriend. She has dated Nicholas Hoult, her co-star in X-Men series, Chris Martin and Darren Aronofsky, her director for mother!, but none of them lasted for more than a few years.

Her boyfriends have gotten increasingly older. Nicholas was more her peer in terms of age, but Chris Martin and Darren Aronofsky were both over 40 with children from their previous marriages.

Gene Stupnitsky is also 40 years old.