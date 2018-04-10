President Trump May Visit Miami On April 16 Amid Eight-Day Palm Beach Trip, One Day After Stormy Daniels’ Tour

President Trump may visit Miami during his eight-day trip to Palm Beach from Sunday, April 15 through Sunday, April 22.

President Donald Trump and adult film star Stormy Daniels have planned forthcoming schedules that will place the controversial duo in the same area around the same time in the coming days. According to the Palm Beach Post, President Trump has a planned Palm Beach visit that should last from Sunday, April 15 through Sunday, April 22, when the commander-in-chief will spend a lengthy eight days in Florida.

The publication notes that President Trump’s planned Palm Beach visit matches the “VIP movement” warning that was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration. Such a notice usually suggests that President Trump is set to visit the area, a move that has an effect upon air travel while the president is in town.

When President Trump touches down on Sunday, April 15, it will be on the heels of Stormy Daniels’ performance at the Ultra Gentlemen’s Club, running from Friday, April 13, to Saturday, April 14. It’s not clear if Stormy will still be in town on Sunday when the president lands, but the proximity of her “Make America Horny Again” tour to the haunts of President Trump has been duly noted. According to Orlando Weekly, Ultra Gentlemen’s Club represents the nearest strip club to President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Ultra is also located very close to Trump International Golf Course, west of West Palm Beach.

JUST IN: Trump lawyer files motion to dismiss Stormy Daniels lawsuit one day after FBI raid https://t.co/BuvtZbrasw pic.twitter.com/j95qB54m5q — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2018

During the time that President Trump is scheduled to be in Palm Beach, another notice from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates additional “VIP movement” on Monday, April 16.

The FAAS Team notice was issued on Monday, April 9 and warns pilots about VIP movement on Monday, April 16 in the vicinity of Miami. While it is not yet clear if the VIP is indeed President Trump who is planning to visit the Miami area, Trump’s schedule is changing by the moment.

As reported by Linda Feldmann, the Washington Bureau Chief of the Christian Science Monitor, in her report titled “Subject: In-town pool report No. 1 – POTUS not attending Summit of the Americas,” Sarah Sanders noted that Trump’s planned trip on April 13 and April 14 to the Summit of the Americas in Peru has been canceled.

However, according to the Palm Beach Post, Trump’s planned visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is still scheduled for April 17 and April 18 at his Mar-a-Lago resort, as of this writing. Therefore, the April 16 date could potentially be available for Trump to visit Miami, but the White House has not issued a schedule for Trump visiting Miami yet.