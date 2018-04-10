A character who has been missing in the recent 'A Song of Ice and Fire' books is set for a major return in book six.

The fate of most beloved A Song of Ice and Fire characters is set to be revealed in The Winds of Winter. After all, book readers are still waiting to find out what happened to Jon Snow although the former Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch has gone on to become the King in the North in Game of Thrones. However, it looks like George R.R. Martin is excited to write about a particular character who hasn’t made an appearance in the HBO series. In addition to that, the author teases that the forgotten character is “an important part” of book six.

There are so many intriguing characters in the A Song of Ice and Fire universe who have not crossed over into the TV series. Some fans have been hoping that POV character Arianne Martell would eventually make an appearance in Game of Thrones Season 7 but the heiress of Sunspear continues to stay clear of the show. However, the most controversial character who has been snubbed is Lady Stoneheart, whose last appearance was in the fourth book, A Feast of Crows. However, Winter is Coming reports that George R.R. Martin has promised the return of Zombie Catelyn Stark in The Winds of Winter.

Fans recently came across George R.R. Martin’s October 2017 interview with Chinese Esquire, which features some surprising details about The Winds of Winter. The author explained the difference between the ASOIAF books and Game of Thrones, and Martin revealed that the “biggest difference is Lady Stoneheart.” The writer admitted that he “continue[s] to write her” in the new novel and that the former Catelyn Stark “is an important part of the entire book.” Martin shared that he hopes the TV series will not adopt the new leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners in the final season.

Helen Sloan / HBO

So what are the chances that George R.R. Martin is already finished with The Winds of Winter? The author confessed to being very busy, but his “most important, most difficult, most ambitious” project is still the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel.

There is no word yet on The Winds of Winter release date. In the meantime, Game of Thrones Season 8 is expected to air on HBO in 2019.