Brad Pitt Reportedly Heals From Angelina Jolie Heartache With Woodwork & New Gal Pal, Claims ‘Daily Mail’

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, Brad Pitt reportedly spent up to 15 hours a day in an art studio, working on creative projects and listening to emotional music, an insider told the 'Daily Mail.'

Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of 2016, Pitt has been linked to almost as many rumored girlfriends as Justin Bieber. In addition to repeated rekindled romance rumors about Brad’s first wife, Jennifer Aniston, Pitt has faced reports that he was dating everyone from Kate Hudson to Sienna Miller, as the Inquisitr reported.

Now, with rumors soaring that Brad has yet another new girlfriend, a new report claims that Pitt has turned to woodwork to heal from his heartbreak over Angelina Jolie. Although Jolie filed for divorce more than a year ago, the Daily Mail claims that Brad has continued to use furniture design as part of his recovery from the split. Pitt allegedly is still using his artistic talents to get over his heartache despite his rumored new girlfriend, MIT professor Neri Oxman, according to the publication.

“Brad Pitt immersed himself in furniture design in a bid to heal his broken heart following his split from Angelina Jolie. The Ocean’s Eleven star… is thought to have been dating MIT professor Neri Oxman for six months.”

The father of six kids, ranging from teenager Maddox to pre-teen Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to twins Knox and Vivienne, has teamed up with furniture designer Frank Pollaro. Pitt reportedly has been active in creating new designs, from choosing the right wood to collaborating on designs. In addition, Brad spent time at the Atelier art gallery in Amsterdam, where he chatted with youthful artists.

Brad Pitt Channels Angelina Jolie Heartbreak Into Art

According to the media outlet, Pitt regards art and design as more than just a casual habit. After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, Brad reportedly was spending up to 15 hours daily in an art studio. Pitt then reportedly turned to woodwork and furniture design in an attempt to focus on something other than the heartbreak of his failed marriage.

For those who are true fans of Brad, Pitt and Pollaro’s work can be commissioned and bought. The duo crafted a table for a mystery purchaser. They reportedly met in 2012, several years before Angelina performed an act that resulted in headlines around the world when she submitted the divorce papers.

Although Brad has now been linked to MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman, the Daily Mail claims that his immersion in woodworking to heal his heartache over Angelina Jolie has actually increased rather than become infrequent. Pitt and his collaborator have more than 10 items, ranging from a bed to table and chairs.

“Since Brad’s split from Jolie, his involvement with his artistic projects appears to have gathered pace as he endeavored to take his mind off his heartache.”

Pitt and Pollaro share a passion for the history of design, customized furniture, and the materials involved in crafting furniture. In addition to Brad’s immersion in designing furniture, he has turned to sculpture. Pitt has crafted a piece with help from his artist buddy, Thomas Houseago.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Sees Art As A Healthy Alternative To Partying

An insider told the publication that Brad sometimes stayed all night at the art studio, working on his sculpture. Although those close to him are aware that Pitt’s dedication to his art is related to his split from Angelina Jolie, no one talks to him about his issues, said the source.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie famously met on the set of their movie ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith.’ Amy Sancetta / AP Images

“Everybody knows it’s related to what’s going on with him personally, but nobody says anything. He’s a quiet guy, and very humble. He’s learning at a fast pace,” added the insider.

Turning to woodwork and sculpture has given Pitt a way to take his mind off everything except his art, according to the source. Pitt reportedly would prefer to spend time alone in the art studio than “go out partying.” Brad also listens to music while he works, with his favorites including emotional songs from Bon Iver and Waylon Jennings, said the insider.