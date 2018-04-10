NBA rumors have the Cleveland Cavaliers close to signing another center for the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

Cavs rumors have been confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cleveland Cavaliers are adding to the roster ahead of the 2018 NBA Playoffs, with LeBron James getting some more ammunition on the bench. A report by ESPN has just been released, confirming Cavs rumors about the team signing Kendrick Perkins to a contract.

Adding Perkins will give the Cavs more depth on the postseason roster. He is also a very familiar face to fans in Cleveland, as Perkins was a part of the postseason roster that made it all the way to the 2015 NBA Finals. Perkins was actually with the Cavs during the NBA preseason this year but didn’t end up making the roster when the regular-season schedule began.

What might make the Cavs rumors a bit odd to some fans is that Kendrick Perkins hasn’t played in a game since the 2015-16 NBA season. In 37 games with the New Orleans Pelicans that year, Perkins averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds a night for them. He hasn’t played in the two most recent NBA seasons, though he has worked out for teams and popped up in various NBA rumors.

The official signing by the Cleveland Cavaliers is expected to take place on April 11. That marks the final day of the NBA regular season and the last opportunity for teams to add depth before the grueling postseason schedule begins. From that perspective, it makes sense for the Cavs because injuries can strike at any time. In recent years, the Cavs have lost Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to postseason injuries that hurt the team a lot.

???? @WestfieldIns Hidden Stat???? With 24-28 FTM from the stripe vs NYK, tonight marked the 6th straight game that the squad shot more free throws than their opponents. MORE STATS: https://t.co/CgZmoMH56u pic.twitter.com/ctk1QBzfRA — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 10, 2018

Kendrick Perkins is now 33 and has appeared in the Finals for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics. He helped the Celtics win the 2008 championship and will help provide another veteran voice for this young Cavs team in the locker room. Ideally, Perkins won’t see the court a lot in the postseason because that scenario would mean that the Cavs remain healthy and find success with the current rotation of players.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, coach Tyronn Lue has also announced that Jeff Green will start at forward and Jose Calderon will serve as the backup point guard when the postseason tips off. Currently, the Cavs are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference at 50-31 in the updated NBA standings. They finish the regular-season schedule on April 11 against the New York Knicks.