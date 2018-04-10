The Duggar Family Is Really Romantic, Despite All Of Those Strict Courting Rules

Although the courting process is fairly conservative, the Duggars' proposals are anything but.

With 19 siblings under one roof, the Duggars have experienced quite a few proposals over the years. According to Romper, a total of seven Duggar siblings have gotten engaged so far, and most of their engagements were featured in some part on their reality series. This includes Josh, Jessa, Jill, Joy-Anna, Josiah, Jinger, and Joseph Duggar. Although the courting process is fairly conservative, the Duggar’s proposals are anything but.

As far as the Duggar women are concerned, their husbands were the ones in charge of the popping the big question. Derick Dillard arranged for a group of musicians to sing a song about his romance before getting on one knee for Jill.

Ben Seewald, meanwhile, planned an elaborate scavenger hunt before proposing to Jessa. The hunt took Jessa to a nearby town in Arkansas, a park, a miniature golf center, and a church, where Seewald asked her to marry him.

Jinger and Joy-Anna’s engagement stories aren’t as elaborate, but they’re still romantic. Jeremy Vuolo proposed to Jinger after showing up to her house with some flowers. After a quick chat on the porch, Vuolo popped the big question.

Joy-Anna, on the other hand, received her proposal during a horseback riding trip with Austin Forsyth.

Three of the Duggar men have also experienced romantic proposals. In a surprise move, Joseph Duggar bent the knee during Joy-Anna’s wedding. Although some brides would be mad at the idea of their sibling stealing the show, Joy-Anna had no problem with the move. With the bride’s blessing, Joseph asked Kendra Caldwell to marry him right in front of a group of wedding guests.

Josiah Duggar, meanwhile, went for a simple approach when he recently asked Lauren Swanson to marry him. The Counting On star popped the question during a trip to Georgia.

The location was the same place where family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar asked Michelle Duggar to be his wife. The move may not have been as elaborate as his siblings, but it definitely ranks high in the sweet department.

Of course, there are still plenty of Duggar children who haven’t gotten married, which means there are more romantic engagement stories to come. But before they reach the proposal stage, each member of the Duggar family must follow a few rules to start courting.

For starters, Jim Bob has to approve all their relationships. Once they pass that hurdle, they cannot go on dates without supervision, are only allowed side hugs, are banned from holding hands, and are required to include Jim Bob and Michelle on all texts.

Despite the strict rules, the Duggar family all manage to infuse plenty of romance into their relationships.