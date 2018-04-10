‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Could End With This Surprising Person Perched On The Iron Throne

In Season 7, Gendry (Joe Dempsie) returned to fight alongside Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and is set to become a major player as 'Game of Thrones' returns for its eighth and final season in 2019.

Gendry’s absence after Season 3 of Game of Thrones was one of the show’s biggest mysteries until he finally re-surfaced last year. In Season 7, Gendry (Joe Dempsie) returned to fight alongside Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and is set to become a major player as Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season in 2019. But is it possible that Gendry ends up on the Iron Throne after the series finale?

According to Nerdist, there’s a strong possibility that Gendry — the last remaining heir of Robert Baratheon — rules Westeros once all the dust settles.

In fact, Dempsie recently opened up about Gendry’s return and revealed that the character is heavily involved in Season 8. Dempsie wouldn’t say whether or not Gendry survives the war against the White Walkers, but he is excited that his character wasn’t killed off in an earlier season.

“I’ve done well out of it this year, for sure,” Dempsie shared. “It wouldn’t have surprised me, and it wouldn’t have angered me at all if they’d got to Season 7 and just not really had time for Gendry. So, to not only come back and have that loose end tied up but to have been given the amount of story I got has been great–because not everyone gets that.”

But what are the chances that Gendry sits on the Iron Throne in the end?

Joe Dempsie confirmed Gendry will return and said he has filmed “a fair bit” for Season 8 #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/87jeRdypZn — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 5, 2018

Fans have always considered Gendry a long shot for ruling Westeros, but only because there were stronger candidates before him. With things pretty much falling apart for the Lannisters, the Iron Throne is open for the taking. While Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) are the clear frontrunners, there’s a chance that Gendry outlasts them and gets the crown.

Not only is Gendry a son of Robert Baratheon, but he is also a descendant of Rhaelle Targaryen, who was Robert’s grandma. This is one reason why Robert’s rebellion was credible and could provide a way for Gendry to claim the throne, especially if Daenerys finds out that she and Gendry are related. But a few things would have to fall into place before Gendry even has a shot at the Iron Throne.

For starters, Jon and Daenerys must defeat the Night King and his army of the undead. After that is done, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) would need to be toppled in King’s Landing.

At the same time, Jon and Daenerys would have to die to open the door for a new ruler. That’s a lot to ask for if you’re Gendry, but it would live up to George R.R. Martin’s promise of a bitter-sweet ending.

Whatever happens, Dempsie admitted that he’s just glad to be a part of such an amazing show and can’t wait for fans to find out who takes the Iron Throne.

Filming for Season 8 of Game of Thrones is currently underway. The series is expected to return to HBO sometime in 2019.