Anna Duggar’s Parents Are Stricter Than The Duggars And More Facts About Josh Duggar’s ‘Disgraced’ Wife

Anna Duggar spent most of her time in Josh Duggar's shadow on '19 Kids and Counting,' but that all changed after his molestation/cheating scandal in 2015.

Anna Duggar spent most of her time in Josh Duggar’s shadow on 19 Kids and Counting, but that all changed after his molestation/cheating scandal in 2015. Since then, Anna has become an important part of the Duggar family’s spinoff, Counting On, and fans are starting to see a completely different side of her. While we’ve learned a lot about Anna over the past few seasons, here are a few interesting facts you might not know about Josh’s better half.

According to Romper, Anna’s family is actually stricter than Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The Duggars are well known for their conservative viewpoints, but inside sources claim that Anna’s parents, Mike and Suzette Keller, are even more diehard about their rules.

In fact, the Kellers – who are proud parents of seven children – even schedule meeting times with their kids so they can talk about their feelings. It’s hard to imagine a family that runs a tighter ship than the Duggars, but it sounds like the Kellers have them beat.

“Her [Anna] parents are even a little more extreme,” an insider revealed. “They always got 15-minute, one-on-one sessions with their mom every week. That was the time to share their feelings, but other than that they had to keep their feelings to themselves.”

When it comes to her romance with Josh, Anna actually fell for him before they met. Anna first saw Josh when he starred on an installment of 14 Children & Pregnant Again back in 2004. Anna remembered seeing Josh and loved how he was waiting to find the perfect match instead of courting the first girl he came across.

After the two met and sparked up a romance, Anna refused to get engaged until she turned 18-years-old. As soon as Anna turned the magic number, Josh got down on one knee and the rest is history.

Apart from her time on Counting On, Anna has worked inside prisons ministering to women. Her parents spend a lot of time in prison ministry and Anna often joined them when she was younger.

Anna opened up about working with incarcerated women during her time on 19 Kids & Counting. Most of Anna’s work behind bars was counseling inmates on matters of religion, though it was still a formative experience for the future reality star.

Anna and Josh currently share five kids together: Mackynzie Renee, Meredith, Michael, Marcus, and Mason Garrett. Anna gave birth to her fifth baby back in September and couldn’t be happier about her growing family.

The Counting On star recently took to Instagram and shared a few pics of her little ones. She also paid homage to a miscarriage she suffered back in 2010 and credited her faith in God for helping her get through the hard times.

Production for Season 9 of Counting On is currently underway. The series is expected to return to TLC later this year.

In the meantime, keep up with Anna Duggar and her family by following her on Instagram.