Real Reason Why Vince McMahon Changed His Mind About Roman Reigns Winning WWE Universal Title Revealed

Why did Vince McMahon cancel Roman Reigns' title win that was rumored for almost a year?

Heading into WrestleMania 34, the WWE Universe wasn’t thrilled with the idea of Roman Reigns winning the WWE Universal Championship, but a lot of fans knew there was nothing they could do about it because that’s what Vince McMahon wanted. However, most fans were shocked when Brock Lesnar defeated Reigns on the grandest stage of them all and have been wondering what made Vince McMahon change his mind.

According to a report from CageSideSeats, Roman Reigns’ title win was canceled because he wasn’t getting the reaction from the WWE Universe that Vince wanted to see. With Lesnar re-signing with the company, it became clear that Brock retaining the championship at WrestleMania was the right decision. Now, the plan is for The Beast Incarnate to eventually defend the Universal Title against Bobby Lashley at Summerslam.

It’s being reported by Rajah that Vince McMahon isn’t abandoning Roman’s push as the top babyface after his loss to Lesnar on Sunday night. WWE officials are hoping the loss will give more meaning to his title win when it does happen. Wade Keller of PWTorch is speculating that Reigns could win the Universal Title from The Beast as soon as the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia later this month.

The question isn’t if Roman Reigns will win the WWE Universal Championship, it’s when. WWE

At WrestleMania, the crowd inside the Superdome turned on the match between Lesnar and Reigns. It was an intense atmosphere and the crowd in Saudi Arabia will be more receptive to the idea of Roman winning the WWE Universal Championship. It’s understandable why WWE officials would want him to beat Lesnar in that situation instead of the negative reaction the WWE Universe would have given him in New Orleans.

On paper, WWE officials could be planning for Bobby Lashley to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at Summerslam if Lesnar’s new contract is only for the short-term. The next step depends on what the powers that be have planned for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia on April 27. After that, the creative plans for the WWE Universal Championship should become a lot clearer. Ultimately, the final decision will be Vince McMahon’s to make, and he definitely has the WWE Universe guessing after Sunday.