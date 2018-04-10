Ben Affleck Seems Wants To Be Neighbors With Jennifer Garner, Reports ‘People’

The 'Gone Girl' star reportedly wants to be as close as possible to his three kids.

It looks like Ben Affleck wants to be neighbors with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. According to reports, the 45-year-old actor is eyeing to buy an “entertainer’s dream house” in Pacific Palisades’ Riviera Palisades Neighborhood worth a whopping $19.2 million. The place is said to be near the Alias star’s house, located just half a mile down the street.

According to People, the mansion sits on 0.56 acres and boasts a huge space with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a screening room, a gym, a family room, and maid’s room. It also has a spacious living room with fireplace to keep everyone warm, a formal dining room with butler’s pantry, a study room with built-ins, and a bar, Zillow added.

Ben Affleck’s reported new manor also includes a gourmet chef’s kitchen with breakfast area. It also has a backyard with pool, spa, an outdoor barbecue place, and a separate guest house. Lastly, it has a temperature controlled walk-in wine cellar.

As it is said to be near Jennifer Garner’s house, a source told E! News it is because Ben Affleck wants to be near his children – Violet (12), Seraphina (9), and Samuel (6). Although the ex-couple is now separated, the insider confirmed they have a “good relationship,” and they are two adults co-parenting their kids.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck attend the Oscars in 2013. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

In fact, another insider said Ben Affleck is now excited to move into the new house and even let his children with Jennifer Garner see it. “He took the kids there over the weekend to see it,” the insider revealed. Of course, the Justice League star was with his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus.

It was earlier reported the two have been house hunting. They, too, are seen together checking the mansion a number of times. In fact, a different source told X17 Online that Ben Affleck wanted Lindsay Shookus to feel included when he decides to buy a new home. He even told her he wants a house that has a lot of rooms to accommodate his growing family.

At Ben Affleck’s new mansion, his kids with Jennifer Garner – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel – will have their own rooms. On the other hand, Lindsay Shookus’ daughter will also have a space of her own when she comes home from California to join them. “He’s happy to have a home base,” the insider asserted.