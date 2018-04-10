Trump Foundation Under Investigation For Receiving $150,000 Donation From Ukranian Billionaire In 2015

Robert Mueller and his associates are investigating an alleged $150,000 donation made by Ukranian billionaire Victor Pinchuk to Trump's foundation when he was still running for president.

Robert Mueller and his associates are reportedly conducting an investigation into an alleged donation to President Donald Trump’s foundation, which was made in 2015 by a Ukrainian billionaire. Mueller is currently leading the investigation into the possibility of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 United States presidential election. According to a report from CNN, Ukrainian billionaire Victor Pinchuk apparently donated $150,000 to the Donald J. Trump Foundation, making it the largest donation to the organization aside from Trump’s own contribution to his campaign.

As reported by the New York Post, the donation was spotted by Mueller’s team after a subpoena was handed to the Trump Organization, which forced it to reveal all details regarding its foreign business deals and transactions. Mueller has been hard at work investigating all possible ties between Trump’s election campaign and Russia. Trump and his campaign associates have so far denied any collusion with Russia. The president has been publicly criticizing Mueller’s investigation into his affairs on social media, with one post even calling it a “total witch hunt.”

The $150,000 donation was reportedly made sometime in September 2015. In exchange, Trump appeared in a 20-minute recorded video, which was shown at a conference in Kiev. The donation was reportedly solicited by Trump’s own lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is currently facing legal trouble involving a separate investigation into his transactions. Cohen’s office was recently raided by federal agents, who were able to confiscate tax documents and communications between him and Trump. Some of the evidence seized was related to the payment Cohen allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep her from talking about her supposed affair with Trump.

A $150,000 payment to President Donald Trump's foundation in 2015 by a Ukrainian billionaire is being examined by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, The New York Times reports https://t.co/MutkQeDuyU pic.twitter.com/PfQ4dpZef7 — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2018

Victor Pinchuk is a Ukrainian oligarch and steel magnate, who was ranked by Forbes as the 1,250th richest man in the world in 2016. He is currently valued at over $1.44 billion and is the founder and CEO of EastOne Group LLC, an international investment and financial firm based in London. Mueller is also reportedly investigation three Russian oligarchs who are believed to have illegally sent cash donations to Trump when he was seeking the nomination for president of the United States.