WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte Flair ‘WrestleMania’ Match Could Happen, Per ‘Cageside Seats’

Rumors are swirling that WWE could be planning a Rousey vs. Flair match for 'WrestleMania' next year.

Now that WrestleMania 34 is officially over, the attention of WWE fans has turned to the future. So many crazy things have happened over the past week that have left fans with quite a few things to think about. That being said, even crazier and more entertaining matches could be in the works.

According to new rumors from Cageside Seats, WWE could be planning a match between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania next year.

The article mentions that it would be a main event match next year, which comes as no shock to WWE fans. Rousey is one of the most popular names in the business right now and is trending even more after her WWE debut at WrestleMania. She silenced her haters and critics and has begun making a name for herself in the WWE world.

Flair, on the other hand, is currently the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion. This is her first time as the reigning champion, and she has shown no intention of letting her title go anytime soon.

Setting up a Rousey vs. Flair match would set the WWE universe on fire. The two most popular women in the game right now going up against each other would be full of storylines. Not only are Rousey and Flair becoming more popular, women as a whole are becoming more popular on the WWE scene, as The Ringer covered.

Ronda Rousey has no regrets. pic.twitter.com/tVGqCsZcYG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2018

Adding even more intrigue and emotion into the fight are the words spoken by Charlotte’s father, Ric Flair. According to a TMZ report, he called out Rousey back in February and dared her to fight his daughter.

Charlotte has also said that Rousey knows “where to find her.” All of the talk seems to be leading to just one thing, which would be a major showdown next year at WrestleMania.

All of that being said, the stage is just beginning to be set for a Rousey vs. Flair matchup next year. Whether WWE will end up scheduling the match or not remains to be seen, but it certainly is an intriguing rumor to keep an eye on moving forward.