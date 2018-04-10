Tom Hiddleston's character might only appear in the first few minutes of the upcoming MCU flick.

Loki has certainly grown as a character since he was first introduced in the first Thor film. Although Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief has constantly flipped sides in several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, he was last seen finally choosing to work with his brother in Thor: Ragnarok. But is it possible that Loki’s fate has already been sealed since the first Avengers flick? Unfortunately, it looks like Thanos will decide to kill the trickster no matter what Loki does in Avengers: Infinity War.

The stars of the upcoming MCU film have been keeping secrets although they are currently on a press tour to promote the movie. However, there is a possibility that the notorious Tom Holland may have revealed the truth about Loki in Avengers: Infinity War. According to Comicbook.com, the young actor who plays Spider-Man has somehow let it slip that Peter Parker will not be meeting Thor’s brother this April.

Tom Holland recently joined Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston in an interview with Good Morning America. When Hiddleston was asked if he gave Holland some tips about being the “hot new TH,” the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor stated that he had only met the real Loki during their press tour.

"I'm really stressed right now because this is live, so I'm just trying to sit on it and let these guys do all the talking." – notorious secret-spiller @TomHolland1996 on @Avengers: #InfinityWar. Full interview with him, @twhiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch: pic.twitter.com/lcTmsr3iGM — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 9, 2018

So what has Tom Holland revealed about Avengers: Infinity War? It certainly sounds like the two actors have no scenes together in the film, which means that Loki possibly does not make it back to Earth. After all, the trailers for the MCU flick already confirm the God of Mischief will need to deal with Thanos and The Black Order, who may have been looking for him since the first Avengers movie.

In Avengers, the Chitauri leader known as The Other presented Loki with a special scepter, which has been revealed to hide the Mind Stone. This means the God of Mischief actually possessed two different Infinity Stones in the movie but also lost both of them. Since it is possible that Thanos himself was the one who originally had the Mind Stone, the Mad Titan is undoubtedly frustrated with Loki for losing the scepter as well as the Tesseract.

Although Loki might attempt to save himself as well as the Asgardians from total annihilation by handing over the Space Stone in Avengers: Infinity War, it is possible that Thanos will be enraged when he learns the Mind Stone has been used to create Vision.

But how will Thanos kill Loki in Avengers: Infinity War? Some believe that the Mad Titan will dispatch The Black Order to do the horrendous deed. However, there is a possibility that Thanos will unleash both the Power Stone and the Space Stone to obliterate Loki as well as their ship. This could be the reason why the Guardians of the Galaxy comes across Thor in the wreckage of the vessel in the famed sneak peek that debuted at the Kid’s Choice Awards.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.