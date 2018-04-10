‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sonny Hires A Pro To Verify Carly’s Claims, Nina Sends Curtis To Look Into Peter

'GH' hints in-depth probe of the recent mysteries in Port Charles.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that there will be a continued search for clues. There are still a lot of secrets lurking in town. Carly (Laura Wright) told Sonny (Maurice Benard) about Morgan’s bloody scarf, Anna (Finola Hughes) continues to look for Henrik, and Nina (Michelle Stafford) will continue to feel bothered about the fact that Peter (Wes Ramsey) has been acting like Maxie’s best friend.

Sonny’s Resolution

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that Sonny will not be happy when Carly tells him about what happened at the house. While he may be irked by the fact that his wife did not confide in him right away, he will have some doubts about what his wife claims to have happened. It seems like he wants to ask an expert to look into what happened even if Carly is insisting that it’s not a product of her imagination.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny wants the truth straight out of Jason (Steve Burton). It appears that Carly has to prove that she is not a nutcase, and Sonny has to verify it for himself.

How this turns out remains to be seen although some things might not be resolved as Carly expected since General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 16 tease that the Corinthos matriarch will be at her wits’ end.

Nelle’s evil tricks have done more than fluster Carly. They've begun driving a wedge between Sonny and his wife. #GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ibdU1Yr3eZ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 9, 2018

Valentin Provides A Distraction

The Corinthos household is not the only clan to encounter a major problem. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is not happy with what Nina is up to. Nina feels concerned over Maxie’s (Kirsten Storms) behavior.

Valentin will try to dissuade Nina from trying to look into Peter’s background by taking her out on a date. A romantic evening with his wife might seem like a brilliant idea, but unknowingly, Nina already asked Curtis to do the legwork.

With a lot of people trying to figure out his identity, it seems like Peter is in big trouble. Speaking of Maxie’s new BFF, General Hospital spoilers suggest that she will figure out that Peter is trying to keep a secret from her. She has been opening up to Peter, knowing that there’s something that he has been keeping from her.

General Hospital spoilers reveal there’s bound to be more curiosity over Henrik, especially now with Finn’s interest over Anna’s unusual reaction when he talked about Faison’s lighter.