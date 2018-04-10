Jason Statham Fights A Megalodon In Latest Action Film Titled ‘The Meg’

The action star is set to face a different kind of adversary in his latest action blockbuster coming out this August.

Ridiculously large monsters seem to be the rage in Hollywood this summer as evident in the latest film set to be released in just a few months. The debut trailer for the upcoming movie titled The Meg has just been released and it looks like it could be a big hit for shark fans around the world. As reported by iO9, the upcoming movie will be featuring Jason Statham going against a living fossil described to be “the largest shark that ever existed.” The movie is based on a science fiction novel, titled Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror, written by Steve Alten in 1997.

Statham plays the role of a deep-sea rescue diver who is part of an international undersea observation program based in the Pacific Ocean. The team’s submersible is attacked by a massive shark thought to have been extinct for millions of years. The Megalodon, which a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark, starts wreaking havoc on the observation facility and the team must find a way to stop it before it threatens anyone else.

The movie features a number of underwater shots of the massive creature, which should be a treat for Shark Week aficionados. Based on the recently released trailer, the movie will apparently also feature a lot of action scenes and comedic elements, which should make it a great film to watch for the entire family. This is further emphasized by the Frank Sinatra song playing in the background of the trailer, which sets a very upbeat tone to the otherwise horrific scenes being featured.

Jason Statham battles the world's biggest shark in first trailer for The Meg https://t.co/Ve20BoWqnd — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 10, 2018

As reported by Cinema Blend, the movie is scheduled to be released a week before the premiere of Rampage, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Both movies essentially follow the same formula. However, The Meg seems a bit more realistic given that the Megalodon had actually swum in our oceans more than 2.6 million years ago during the Early Miocene era.

The Meg is directed by Jon Turteltaub, who is known for his work on movies such as National Treasure and Cool Runnings. The movie also features Cliff Curtis, Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing, Ruby Rose, Rainn Wilson, and Winston Chao in supporting roles. The Meg is scheduled to hit theaters on August 10.

Check out the movie’s debut trailer below: