Major Update Regarding Paige’s WWE Future Following Her Retirement On ‘Raw’

After officially announcing her retirement, here's what Paige will be doing next with WWE.

Last night on Raw, Paige officially announced her retirement from in-ring competition after sitting on the sideline for months. The WWE Universe wasn’t surprised by her announcement, but a lot of fans were still hopeful that she could return to the ring soon. The more recent Daniel Bryan situation is proof that you can never say never in the business, but Paige will begin searching for something new to do with the company.

WWE officials are reportedly discussing the possibility of her moving to commentary, becoming a trainer at the WWE Performance Center, or continuing her work as a valet for “Absolution.” Paige’s WWE deal won’t expire until next year, so WWE is trying to find a new role for her. According to Rajah, Paige is expected to return to Total Divas during the show’s next season and will be featured as a full-time member of the cast.

The former WWE Divas Champion joined the show in Season 3 and wasn’t featured on the most recent season that just finished airing in January. Total Divas is one of the ways that Paige can still be of value to the company and be featured as a WWE Superstar. Since she has been filming heavily over WrestleMania weekend, it’s likely that her retirement and speech on Raw will both be featured on the show next season.

Her retirement won’t be the last we see of Paige. WWE

It has been reported that Paige began wrestling too young, which is why she’s suffering from career-ending neck issues at only 25. However, she’s still young enough and experienced enough to find another purpose in the industry outside of the ring. She mentioned Edge during her retirement speech because he’s been able to bounce back from a similar situation to have a rich life, a family, and a full-time acting career.

It’s unclear if Monday Night Raw was the last time Paige will appear on WWE television for a while, but it may have just been perfect timing for her to announce her retirement in the same building as her debut to come full circle. Obviously, it’s a tragedy that Paige’s neck issues have stopped her wrestling career dead in its tracks, but Daniel Bryan has proved a lot can happen between now and never. Even if she never steps in the ring again to wrestle, Paige’s future is bright. She just needs some time to figure out her next big move.