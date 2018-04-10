Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ask Guests For Charitable Donations Instead Of Wedding Gifts

The couple selected seven charities as recipients of charitable donations from their wedding guests and well-wishers, 'People' reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ditching expensive gifts and opting to donate to charities instead. The royal couple officially announced their desire to forgo wedding presents for their May 19 nuptials.

In a recent report by People, it has been revealed that the fifth in line to the British throne and former Suits star are encouraging their wedding guests and well-wishers to make a donation to one of seven charitable organizations they personally selected.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace on Monday, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan are not expecting any gifts for their royal wedding, adding that they want to take the opportunity to help those in need.

Apparently, the American actress, 36, and the red-haired royal, 33, are “incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them” ever since they announced their engagement last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan have chosen seven charities involved in issues they are passionate about, such as “sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV, and the Armed Forces.”

Specifically, the couple picked CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, The Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK as recipients of donations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to have their guests donate to charities reflect their advocacies on giving back to the community. The couple has always been known for their individual involvement in several charity projects.

The youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana has always been a staunch supporter of various causes. In fact, he has made it his mission to continue his late mother’s efforts to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS.

Prince Harry also supports organizations involved in women, servicemen, and young children.

Meghan is also known for her extensive charity work, including projects for children and women. The actress even visited Myna Mahila Foundation to learn about issues and challenges facing the women who live there.

This is not the first time that a royal couple requested their wedding guests to donate to charities instead of giving them presents.

In 2011, Prince William and Duchess Catherine managed to collect £1 million, or more than $1.4 million, in donations during their royal wedding and donated it to two dozen charities they had chosen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.