Truth behind Brad Pitt reuniting with former wife Jennifer Aniston for a movie project is revealed.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion rumors are again swirling all over the internet. Ever since Brad and Angelina Jolie parted ways, many wondered when the Hollywood hunk will be calling his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. There were multiple alleged reports claiming that Brad and Jennifer got in touch and the actress has reportedly helped him in moving on in his life. Things got pretty worse when Jennifer Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux decided to end their marriage. Many claimed that it is just matter of time when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would be reuniting as a couple. A recent report by NW Magazine claims that Brad-Jen are reuniting but the claims have no substantial ground beneath them.

According to NW Magazine via Yahoo, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could be starring in a feature film together. An alleged close friend told the outlet that both Brad and Jen really loved the idea of them starring in a film together as it would just be like old days when they used to pick each other’s movie scripts and discuss it.

“Jen and Brad love the idea of them finally starring together in a movie”

Fans of Brad and Jen still remember the former’s cameo on FRIENDS as Ross Gellar’s (played by David Schwimmer) old high school friend who hates Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston). Other than this, the former couple never got the opportunity to share screen space.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the World Premiere of the epic movie ‘Troy.’ Evan Agostini / Getty Images

There were also reports that Brad and Jen would be sharing screen space in The Time Traveller’s Wife, but the project did not work out in their favor, reports Yahoo.

As of now, chances are that the claims made by NW Magazine via Yahoo are nothing but fabricated news. It was not long ago when the same media outlet alleged that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were planning to reunite as business partners. From an unverified source, the outlet went on to claim that after they got separated from their partners, both Brad and Jen wanted to start something and wanted “to do it away from the prying eyes of Hollywood.”

“There’s talk of merging their business interests again, plus there’s obvious chemistry between them that never really went away,” the alleged source added.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims after confirming from Brad and Jen’s close friends. Their spokesperson stated that Brad and Jen are not planning to reunite for any business ventures and the report presented by NW is nothing but yet another rumor about their personal lives.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s representatives have not yet commented on the recent claims made by NW Magazine. That being said, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not seeing each other in real life, and despite all the earlier claims, there is nothing going on between the two. So, the claims of them getting together for a film are nothing but bogus news.