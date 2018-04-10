Scott Disick Pulled Over By The Police While Taking A Drive With Girlfriend, Sofia Richie

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially been in a relationship since September of 2017, although the couple had been linked together since earlier in the year. Since the couple made it official, they have been seen together quite often, whether that means going on vacation together, or simply spending time with Disick’s children from his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has even posted pictures of himself in the car with Richie and his kids to his Instagram account. Unfortunately for Scott Disick, it seems that his latest outing with Sofia Richie was not quite as much fun, as the couple found themselves being pulled over by the police.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, it seems that the reality star was pulled over on Sunday during a drive with his girlfriend in the Malibu area of Los Angeles. Allegedly, the reason that Scott Disick was stopped by the police was that he had made an “illegal turn” while he was driving. It is unclear at this time whether or not Disick was issued a ticket or a warning by the officer who stopped him, although there are pictures that have been published from his traffic stop.

Thoughts A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 7, 2018 at 3:26pm PDT

Pictures of the traffic stop show Scott Disick looking both stone-faced and rather serious as he answered the police officer’s questions. In the passenger seat, Sofia Richie could be seen with her head bowed down while her boyfriend spoke to the officer, and the officer took notes. Although there does not seem to be much information beyond the fact that Scott Disick was pulled over for making what was said to be an illegal turn, it seems that the media outlet has actually reached out to a representative for the reality star in order to get a comment about what happened. At this time there has been no comment from Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, or a representative for either of them.

Disick and Richie have certainly had plenty of car rides without incident, so it is likely that there will be plenty more candid shots from the reality star posted to his Instagram in the future, although hopefully there will not be any more police stops.