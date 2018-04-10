‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Escapes With Victoria, Sharon Makes Nick Jealous

Sharon goes on a date with someone new. Meanwhile, JT steps up his game.

JT Tries To Leave Genoa City

Today on The Young and the Restless, JT (Thad Luckinbill) visits Victor (Eric Braeden) at the hospital. Victor is still unable to speak after he suffered a minor stroke, no thanks to JT’s attempt to finish him off once and for all. He stands beside Victor’s bed and tells him the odds are still in his favor and he is going to take advantage of it, according to Soaps.com.

But time is running out for JT. Victor’s condition is improving, and he cannot risk trying to kill him again. He needs to leave town, but he is bringing Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and the kids with him. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that JT will trick Vikki into coming with him. He leaks Victoria’s demotion at Newman Enterprises to the press, and that spells trouble.

Naturally, Vikki asks for JT’s advice, and he suggests she needs to take a vacation. It is spring break anyway, and JT convinces her they should leave for Hawaii that night. Vikki agrees and calls Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) to inform her. JT takes a final look at the house before turning off the light and walking out the door.

Sharon Goes On A Date

Meanwhile, things have not been going well between Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow). There are still feelings between them, but they have been resisting them. Today on The Young and the Restless, Mariah catches her mother texting emojis, and Sharon admits she met someone online, and she is going out on a date with him. Mariah says she’s making Nick jealous, but Sharon says she can’t wait on him forever.

Nick learns about the date and shows concern when she mentions they only met online. Nick even waits up for Sharon to come home that night. Sharon thanks him, and he tells her he will always care, putting a smile on her face.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.