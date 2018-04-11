Tristan Thompson ‘Ruined’ Special Moment Of Baby’s Arrival For Khloe After Scandal, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Tristan Thompson is currently facing cheating rumors and heavily pregnant Khloe Kardashian is understandably devastated over it.

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate right now. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is certainly feeling all the nerves, as she is set to give birth to her first child sometime this month. Unfortunately, the road to the much-awaited arrival of her baby is not all rainbows and butterflies. Tristan Thompson is currently facing cheating rumors and the mom-to-be is understandably upset over it.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 33-year-old television personality was shattered after learning that Tristan Thompson got a little too close with a sexy brunette, who is now identified as model Lani Blair. What made it so much more hurtful is the fact that Khloe Kardashian is reportedly about to deliver their baby later this month and it is supposed to be a special moment for them, but the importance of her due date is now ruined because of what the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers star did.

“Khloe is devastated and has been brought to tears after seeing the pics of Tristan with another woman,” the source told the site. “Her pregnancy is supposed to be the most special time in her life, and instead it has been ruined by Tristan and is becoming the most painful.”

The source added that Khloe Kardashian is truly heartbroken by all that’s been happening. The insider shared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is so confused with how she’s going to handle the situation.

“She is feeling super emotional right now especially because she is really pregnant so all of her feelings are more intense,” the source said. “The whole situation is horrible and Khloe doesn’t know what she is going to do right now, she can’t stop crying.”

It can be recalled that Khloe Kardashian already had a nasty divorce with Lamar Odom. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then dated a couple of guys after their split, but her relationship with Tristan Thompson appeared to be the most serious. Unfortunately, Khloe is now facing another heartache.

Mommy and Daddy ???? @sashasamsonova A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 26, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have not addressed the cheating scandal as of this writing.