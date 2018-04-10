Stormy Daniels Told ‘Penthouse’ Magazine More About President Trump In Issue Hitting Stands April 30

Stormy Daniels has revealed more about President Donald Trump in a new 'Penthouse' magazine spread.

Stormy Daniels is going to reveal more about her alleged relationship with Donald Trump – even more than Stormy told Anderson Cooper in her highly watched 60 Minutes interview. Not only did CBS leave plenty of Stormy’s interview on the cutting room floor, according to her attorney, but there were questions that Daniels answered for Penthouse magazine that Cooper never asked, as reported by Page Six.

The publication notes that Stormy has already given an interview to Penthouse magazine, which includes a naked spread of Daniels for their May-June issue. However, Stormy fans won’t have to wait until the summertime to read the interview, since the double issue of the magazine is set to hit newsstands by April 30, with Stormy on the cover of the magazine.

It’s not clear if the digital version of Stormy’s Penthouse magazine interview will be published earlier than the print version of the interview, if at all. Stephanie Clifford’s Penthouse magazine interview has been called a “great feature” by a spokesperson for Penthouse who said that Stormy “looks amazing” in the nude issue.

Whereas the source to Page Six spilled the beans about Stormy’s Penthouse interview, the source would not reveal how much Daniels was paid for the spread.

Stormy will pose NUDE for upcoming Penthouse Magazine issue and has revealed details about Trump 'that Anderson Cooper didn't ask' https://t.co/NPvgg0Zxgx — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 10, 2018

As seen on Stormy’s NSFW Penthouse profile, Daniels is no stranger to the publication. A search for the name “Stormy Daniels” on the Penthouse website results in 242 pages, including Penthouse exclusive galleries and the like.

In her Penthouse profile, the 5-foot 7-inch Stormy says her measurements are 36DD-24-36 and revealed that she’s already working in her ideal job. The Penthouse Pet of the Month in February 2007 listed her favorite foods as anything chocolate, and crawfish etouffee.

Stormy’s favorite workout is listed as “striptease aerobics,” and the adult film star pointed to a movie scene with Angelina Jolie and Ethan Hawke in Taking Lives as her favorite sex scene.

With her pet peeve being “people who cut in line,” Stormy pointed to Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: SVU as her favorite celebrity. Daniels even listed her favorite sexual experience as one that allegedly took place in broad daylight on top of a pyramid in Mexico. She also revealed a philanthropic side by explaining that she would give away half of $1 million – if she had it – to “help rebuild New Orleans” and splurge with the rest by buying a show horse.