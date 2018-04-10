UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Quarterfinals: Man City Vs. Liverpool, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

The two Premier League clubs battle again in the second leg of their quarterfinals meeting in the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League.

English Premier League clubs Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC face each other again on Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in the second leg of their quarterfinals matchup in the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League. Liverpool trounced City, 3-0, in the first leg held at Anfield last week.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+2. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Manchester City

City is facing an uphill task to come back from a 0-3 deficit after they lost to the Reds last week. The team has recently been struggling with consistency as they dropped their last two games in all competitions, including a close 2-3 loss to cross-city rivals Manchester United in the Premier League last Saturday also at their home stadium.

Team captain Vincent Kompany and Ilkay Gundogan put head coach Pep Guardiola’s side up by two goals in the first half against United. However, City lost control of the game after the intermission, allowing the Red Devils to net three goals, two from Paul Pogba and one by Chris Smalling, en route to the disappointing defeat.

Guardiola defended his players after the match, saying that his team has not “lost focus” and that they will “try and put things right on Tuesday” against Liverpool, SkySports reported. The manager said that his team is “built to create and attack,” which is why they will not change their game plan of always going forward.

At the moment, the team is missing the services of left-back Benjamin Mendy with a knee injury. Other than that, Guardiola has all of his players ready for this Champions League match against their fellow English top-flight squad.

Manchester City center-back Vincent Kompany. Matt Dunham / AP Images

Liverpool

The Reds are coming off a 0-0 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in their most recent Premier League match also last Saturday. Head coach Jurgen Klopp opted to rest Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino during the Goodison Park meeting in preparation for this game against City.

Salah, the Premier League’s leading goalscorer this season, is recovering from a minor groin injury he suffered during the first leg with the Citizens. He trained with the squad on Monday and is expected to suit up for Klopp this Tuesday, per ESPN.

Liverpool is still without Joel Matip (hamstring), Emre Can (back), Joe Gomez (ankle), and Adam Bogdan (knee) entering this game.

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah (right) in training on Monday. Jan Kruger / Getty Images

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Real Sport 101:

Manchester City starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Ederson; Danilo, Kompany, Otamendi, Walker; Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Sane, Aguero, Sterling.

Liverpool starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Karius; Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold; Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Bwin:

Manchester City – 9/20

Liverpool – 9/2

Draw – 4/1