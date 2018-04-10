Amber Heard Donated Over $1 Million From Divorce Settlement From Johnny Depp To Charity

The actress and Johnny Depp reached a $7 million divorce settlement.

Back in 2016, Justice League actress, Amber Heard promised to donate the proceeds from her divorce settlement from Johnny Depp to a number of charities with the focus being on stopping violence against women and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles where she has volunteered for ten years. She made good on her promise by making a sizable donation to Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, enough for her to make the hospital’s “Honor Roll of Donors.” According to the hospital’s website, Heard made a donation between $1 million and almost $5 million sometime between July 2016 and June 2017.

Heard and Johnny Depp married in 2015, but the actress filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star in 2016, and days later, filed for a restraining order against him. She presented photographs of herself with bruises around her eye as evidence of domestic violence, and Depp was ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from the actress. Only one day before she and Depp were scheduled to appear at a hearing; the couple reached a settlement wherein Depp agreed to pay Heard approximately 7 million dollars. Though Heard dismissed her domestic violence restraining order, she wrote an open letter for the December 2016 edition of Porter magazine that detailed her experience with Depp. She also read a speech at the 2016 Glamour Woman of the Year Awards on behalf of rape victim Emily Doe, and Heard continues to advocate for women, raising awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Chris Pizzello / AP Images

After the settlement was reached, Heard said that the money was only important to her in that she could donate it to charity and be able to help people who weren’t able to defend themselves. The actress recently told People that she’d always concentrated her charitable efforts on medical care, especially to help women and children because she felt that medical care was a basic human right.

“Medical care always struck me as a basic human right and necessity. I have been doing this type of work for the last 14 years with children’s hospitals and bringing, hopefully, laughs and alleviation and distraction to kids that are severely ill.”

In August of 2017, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ CEO Paul Viviano thanked Heard for her generosity and said that “Her generosity will support the lifesaving treatments and cures that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles provides for critically ill children each year.”

Heard recently split from Elon Musk in February of this year, but the two have remained friends. She is currently filming Gully and will reprise her role as Mera, Aquaman’s queen in the movie, Aquaman, which is scheduled for release on December 21, 2018.