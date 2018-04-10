Jinger Duggar Flaunts Surprise Baby Shower On Instagram As ‘Counting On’ Fans & Family Await Daughter

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's friends throw them a surprise baby shower after the gender reveal of their first kid.

After a string of secretive pregnancies, Jinger Duggar is the most-welcomed star on Counting On. Unlike the original stars of Counting On– Jill and Jessa Duggar – Kendra and Joy decided to keep their first baby boys away from the glare of their Instagram followers. So when Jinger Duggar announced that she is expecting her first child and followed up with regular updates on her baby bump, fans flocked to her Instagram account to see the latest development.

As the pastor’s wife in Laredo, Texas, the 24-year-old Duggar gets a lot of attention from community members. In fact, someone outside of the Duggar and Vuolo family threw her a surprise baby shower, according to People Magazine, celebrating the fact that she will give birth to the first baby girl in the family in a long time.

Margarita and Juan Manuel Johnson threw a unique baby shower that included “a Mexican food truck and polenta cart.”

The last time that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar greeted a granddaughter was when Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, gave birth to Meredith.

Jinger and Jeremy could not hold back their excitement when they announced that they are ending the baby boy cycle.

“We are so happy to announce that we are having a BABY GIRL,” the Vuolos wrote on their family blog. “We could not be more excited and are eagerly anticipating meeting our little lady this Summer. We especially love thinking forward and realizing that she will have excellent role models in both of her grandmothers, who cannot wait to shower her with love.”

They went on to post a picture from their surprise baby shower.

True to the gender, their friends made sure to decorate the room with pink balloons.

Before Jinger and Jeremy’s announcement, many fans were already guessing that she will have a baby girl. Counting On fans saw that the baby was sitting high on her belly even in the earlier stages of the pregnancy and used that clue to put in their bet for a daughter.

Unlike Jill, Jessa, Jana and her other sisters, Jinger is not a midwife. Since she lives in Texas, and she is far away from her sisters, who are more experienced in carrying and delivering babies. But that does not seem to faze Jinger. As a matter of fact, she has been living an active lifestyle, traveling around the country on airplanes and taking little babymoons with her husband.

Check out the couple on a lakeside vacation.

Jinger Duggar’s due date is in July 2018.