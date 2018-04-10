WWE News: Former TNA World Champion Returns To WWE And Debuts On ‘Monday Night Raw’

A former TNA world champion returned to WWE on Monday night and the fans lost their minds.

The episode of Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania is always one of the biggest as it essentially begins a new year for WWE and 2018 is proving to be no different. In the first 90 minutes of the night, Jeff Hardy returned, two NXT stars made their main roster debuts, and the next Superstar Shake-Up was announced. Near the end of the second hour, things got even bigger as former TNA World Champion Bobby Lashley made his huge return to WWE after more than 10 years.

As the second hour of Raw was nearing its end, Elias headed out to address the fans in New Orleans and sing a song for the “scumbags” as he called them. While dropping some new lyrics for all the fans in NOLA, many thought that John Cena would come out once again and take him down, but that wasn’t what WWE had in mind.

Some unfamiliar music rang out through the arena, but the face of the superstar was one that many know very well. Bobby Lashley walked out from the backstage area to a huge ovation and he headed straight for the ring and a face-off with Elias.

It appeared as if Lashley was going to have something to say, but he decided to let his actions do the talking.

WWE

Elias appeared ready for a fight, but he may have bitten off more than he could chew. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Lashley delivered a swinging neckbreaker and then, he picked up Elias and held him high in the air for quite some time.

After holding him up high with just one arm for a while, Lashley dropped Elias down hard on the mat. The former ECW champion held his hands high up and exited the ring to yet another big ovation as the fans are thrilled to see him back where he belongs.

WrestleMania 34 was exciting enough for the city of New Orleans, but the fans knew there was much more to come with Monday Night Raw. There were a number of NXT call-ups with the Authors of Pain coming out shortly after the big return, but it was interesting to see Bobby Lashley back in a WWE ring. After spending a lot of time in TNA Impact Wrestling, Lashley has made his comeback and it will be interesting to see who he has in his sights next.