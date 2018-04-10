Amy Roloff Accused Of ‘Buying’ Boyfriend’s Love As Couple Goes On Caribbean Cruise

Little People, Big World patriarch Amy Roloff recently shared on social media that she and her boyfriend, Chris Marek, left for a Caribbean cruise. The reality TV star, however, was immediately accused of buying her boyfriend’s love, according to Cafe Mom. Marek, who has been the target of criticism ever since he entered the picture, was also accused of being in the relationship only for fame and money.

“[And] we’re off! Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas western Caribbean w/ friends,” Amy posted on Instagram and Facebook. “Chris first cruise. Excited to share this w/ him.”

Amy shared photos of the couple along with some friends as they left for the cruise. The 53-year-old grandmother took selfies with Chris and their friends in front of the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier in Texas.

After a number of well-wishers bid Amy and Chris a safe and fun trip, some people just couldn’t keep their negative opinions to themselves. Many of the critics questioned Chris’ true intentions with Amy. They even called out Marek for supposedly enjoying his 15 minutes of fame.

“I bet Chris is loving all this media attention.. I wonder if he’d be with you if there was no LPBW! I highly doubt it. Just sayin lol!! The guy is sooooo creepy. Lmao,” said yosh199.

“This Guy is TOTALLY USING YOU….,” said ann_marie__65.

Another follower thought Amy is not that innocent. The so-called fan accused the Little People, Big World star of using her fame and fortune to buy Marek’s love.

“I hope he paid for the cruise,” marianne.maloneycipullo said. “Amy I wish the very best for you but I don’t think he’s it. I have said it to you before, if you’re paying every time you guys do this stuff then you are buying someone’s love.”

The follower also advised Amy and her ex-husband Matt to make sure their spouses get nothing from them if they ever decide to remarry. She then accused the LPBW stars’ current partners of having an eye for their money and other assets.

“That sneak Caryn [Chandler] would sue for half of that farm. It would happen to Chris to,” the follower added. “I know [people] want to believe the best in everyone but that’s not life. As long as you and Matt continue to do the show, your spouses will barely have to work.”

The follower ended her rant saying she’s sure Amy and Matt’s two eldest sons, twins Zach and Jeremy, are doing what they can to keep the farm in the family, particularly among the Roloff children.

Despite the negative vibe coming from these followers, the post generally had a positive tone. In fact, some people thought the Caribbean cruise would be a good opportunity for Marek to pop the question to Amy.

The two have been together for more than a year, and there are rumors that things are getting a bit more serious between the lovers. In an exclusive interview with Radar Online, Chris admitted that he and Amy are not engaged but his words sounded like there could be wedding bells in the future.

“No, we aren’t engaged,” Marek said. “Everything is good. Everything is strong, but not at this time.”