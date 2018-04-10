WWE News: Paige Makes Huge Announcement On ‘Raw’ About Her Future In Wrestling

The former WWE Divas Champion informed fans about her status with professional wrestling.

On the latest episode of WWE Raw, there were plenty of surprises in store for fans, including an announcement fans may have expected from Paige months ago. The former WWE Divas Champion was injured during a house show match when she took a bad bump from Sasha Banks. After that incident, Paige no longer competed, but simply accompanied her Absolution teammates, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, to the ring for their matches. Even though she wasn’t being featured in the ring in any capacity, fans were still holding out some hope she might be cleared for a return due to there being no official announcement.

According to Wrestlezone, on Monday’s Raw from New Orleans, Paige finally cleared up what her future will be, by getting on the microphone after a victory by Absolution’s Mandy Rose. Unfortunately for fans, Paige’s future won’t be competing in the wrestling ring, as she officially told everyone she could no longer participate as an in-ring performer. It had been something many fans had suspected, but due to the fact there is a movie being released about her transition to professional wrestling, it seemed Paige stayed with the company to help with the promotional efforts. Paige would deliver an emotional speech regarding her career, thanking the fans, among others, who have inspired her.

"Unfortunately due to neck injuries, I can no longer perform in this ring as an in-ring competitor." – @RealPaigeWWE #RAW #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/Ri3eVtSG4c — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

During her speech, Paige spoke about this being her dream and that it was tough to say this. She talked about all the support she’s had and thanked Daniel Bryan for giving her hope. She also thanked WWE for letting her do this and entertain the fans for the past four years. Paige said now she’ll have to find something else to do that she loves.

She reminded everyone that she won the WWE Divas Championship four years ago in New Orleans, and now she wants to retire in the same spot. “This will always be my house,” Paige said, before removing her t-shirt to place in the center of the ring. From there she left the ring and slapped hands with some fans before heading backstage.

Four years ago in New Orleans, @RealPaigeWWE debuted and won the #DivasChampionship. Tonight in New Orleans, she retires from the ring. #RAW #ThankYouPaige pic.twitter.com/IiCa2olid5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2018

Following the speech, many of Paige’s colleagues from around the wrestling world were supportive of her on Twitter. That included Taynara Conti, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Kayla Braxton, Becky Lynch, and more. A photo also surfaced of Paige with one of her good friends from Total Divas and professional wrestling, Natalya. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion also tweeted a special message to Paige.

“Thank you @RealPaigeWWE for being one of my all time favorite opponents I’ve ever worked with in the ring. I’m so proud of you for being so strong but I’m also so excited for so many incredible opportunities coming your way. You’re a star and you were born to shine! I (heart emoji) you!”

It’s sad news for the professional wrestling world, but it seems like an announcement a lot of fans knew was coming. However, Paige did provide that one bit of hope that fans know is possible, as they saw Daniel Bryan return to the ring last night at WrestleMania 34 after it seemed like he was done with wrestling. That still gives hope for Paige and her fans that she’ll one day return to doing what she loves.