Kendall Jenner Plastic Surgery Rumors: Model Has Not Shared Close-Up Snaps After Alleged Unrecognizable Face

After being accused of having some work done on her face, Kendall Jenner suddenly stopped posting some close-up snaps on social media.

With her sisters being social media queens, Kendall Jenner also kept up with her famous siblings by updating her followers with a series of photos and clips on Instagram. However, after being accused of having some work done on her face, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star suddenly stopped posting some close-up snaps on the popular platform.

Despite all the talks about her alleged plastic surgery, the 22-year-old model and television personality has not stopped sharing photos of herself. However, Kendall Jenner opted to post a full-body snap, which made it hard for people to confirm or debunk the rumors that have been circulating online.

After Kendall Jenner was accused of plastic surgery, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded three posts on Instagram. Two were advertisements for the products that she’s endorsing, and one where she was seen posing with two male companions on the beach. But since the photo was taken from afar, it is quite hard to see if all the allegations of her going under the knife were true.

But since she is a part of the very public Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner can’t hide from the public forever. So when the 2017 Forbes highest paid model in the world caught up with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her kids for a family dinner on Sunday at Nobu restaurant, she was bombarded by paparazzi.

lil turtles A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 8, 2018 at 1:13pm PDT

In a photo exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner kept her head down as she left the famous restaurant while carrying Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s youngest child, three-year-old Reign, so there’s still no snap of her in full close up. However, the model had simple makeup on, and she appeared to be looking more like her old self. In fact, an earlier report claimed that the controversial photo was just a result of photo filters.

The report shared that Kendall Jenner was bothered by all the allegations. The source then added that “Anytime people are talking about her getting plastic surgery, Kendall gets upset. It’s stressful, it makes her anxious.”

???? @ochirlyofficial #ad A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT

Kendall Jenner has never addressed all the plastic surgery rumors as of this writing.