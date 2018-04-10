WWE ‘Raw’ Results: Two NXT Superstars Make Debuts On Show After ‘WrestleMania 34’

Just one night after 'WrestleMania,' fans saw two NXT stars show up on the 'Raw' program.

The latest WWE Raw results from New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday night provided an interesting followup to the big WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view. In just the first hour of the red brand’s post-Mania episode, fans got to see two stars from the NXT roster make their official debut on Raw. One of those superstars was a former champion on the NXT roster, while the other has a chance to make a splash by winning his first title on the main roster.

According to Pro Wrestling, the latest episode of Raw was held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana and saw a debut in just the first match of the night. The brand new Raw Women’s Champion showed up and received a “You Deserve It” chant for her win over Alexa Bliss. Soon after that, the former champ arrived out with her pal Mickie James to fight in a tag team match. Bliss cut a promo about Nia being the biggest bully around for what she did to Mickie and her last night at WrestleMania and then tried to make it seem as if Jax couldn’t find a tag partner tonight.

Nia corrected her, saying she did have a partner – former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon. Fans who watched NXT TakeOver: New Orleans this past Saturday saw Moon lose her championship to Shayna Baszler during the event which immediately sparked rumors that Moon was on her way to the main roster.

Her debut match on the main roster was a success, as Ember got into the ring at one point after Nia had gained control of Mickie James. Moon showed off her impressive move set which included flips and leaps off the corner. When former women’s champion Alexa Bliss got involved, Moon was able to take the upper hand and ran against her in the corner. Moments later, Moon did a jumping move from the corner that she turned into a DDT to plant Bliss on the mat for a pinfall. The victory came in just three minutes. With that, Moon seems to be an official part of the Raw roster but is likely to have her rematch for the NXT Women’s title at some point too.

The other former NXT superstar who showed up on Raw was No Way Jose. Jose arrived out into the arena with a conga line of dancers trailing behind him as they all moved to the music. His debut match was much quicker in terms of total time, as he defeated an enhancement talent named John Skyler in the ring very quickly. Jose did a wind-up move with his arm from the corner before rushing over to toss his opponent into the air and punch him. A pinfall arrived which gave Jose the win in under 30 seconds. More dancing and celebrating with the crowd followed as he now appears to be part of the main roster as well.

There had been rumors a few months ago that both Moon and Jose would be moving to the main roster after WrestleMania 34. That proved to be true and it could mean that former NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and “The Iconic Duo” are next up for SmackDown Live.