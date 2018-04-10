Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture celebrates Marvel's 80-year anniversary

While the world waits for the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War to come to theaters later this month, those visiting Seattle, Washington will be able to celebrate a little earlier with the opening of “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes.” Opening on April 21, the Museum of Pop Culture (aka MoPOP) is the first stop on a long tour which features over 300 original Marvel artifacts including rare comic books, costumes and props with many that the public has never seen before.

It may seem like child’s play, but this exhibition has been curated by Benjamin Saunders, Matthew J. Smith and Randy Duncan, whom are university professors and scholars of comics.

“Our show takes us from the origins of the Marvel Universe to the present, providing a chance to see some of the rarest and most precious objects to have survived from the past 80 years of pop culture history,” says curator Ben Saunders about the exhibition, which is being produced by MoPOP, SC Exhibitions and Marvel Entertainment.

“This is the largest exhibition ever staged at the Museum of Pop Culture,” says Brooks Peck, curator, MoPOP. “We’re thrilled to present more than 300 original artworks, props, costumes, and genuine relics of pop culture history, from the earliest incarnations of super heroes in comics to ground breaking movie moments reflecting the timeless appeal of the Marvel universe.”

MoPop

Under the shadow of the Space Needle, “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes” will trace the company’s legacy through the use of comics, film and other media ahead of the Marvel’s 80th anniversary in 2019. Guests are encouraged to walk through various streets, take a few photos along the way to the newsstand to look at old comics and then later explore impressive set pieces like Tony Stark’s lab. Fans will feel like there are a part in a Marvel movie as their journey will be highlighted with music created by composers Lorne Balfe and Hans Zimmer.

MoPOP

Throughout their journey, guests will learn the backstories of some legendary heroes including Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Panther and others created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Photo stops will be around every corner as you never know who just might stop by during a visit and there will be plenty of interactive experiences as well.

MoPop

Tickets for the Marvel adventure range from $25-$36 and includes all of MoPOP’s other galleries including the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame, Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds, Scared to Death, Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction, Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic, Indie Game Revolution, Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses, Wild Blue Angel: Hendrix Abroad 1966-1970 and the Sound Lab.