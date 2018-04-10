Kim Kardashian Gives Fans A Better Look At Her Red Chanel Bikini And Neon Toenails

Kim Kardashian's latest photo from Turks and Caicos is a close-up view of her beach body.

Kim Kardashian recently shared another bikini photo from her trip to Turks and Caicos, giving fans a clearer view of her tiny Chanel bikini and trim figure. As reported by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has vowed that fans will see no unflattering paparazzi photos of her beach body, and so far all her admirers have seen is what she wants them to see.

Kim recently took to Twitter to promise her fans that she would treat them to photos from her idyllic tropical vacation, and now she’s delivering on that promise. On Monday, she shared a new Instagram photo of the red Chanel string bikini that she had previously shown off in her Instagram Stories. It looked like she was trying to take a mirror selfie in the video that she shared yesterday, but her recent snapshot was taken by her sister Kourtney. The shadow of the older Kardashian’s arm is visible in the image.

“What a gorgeous arm shadow,” Kourtney wrote in the comments section of her’s sister’s Instagram post.

In the photo, Kim Kardashian is lying on a towel while she suns herself on a sandy beach. She’s using her arms to shield her eyes from the bright sun. This pose also stretched out her body and provided a better view of her string bikini. The Chanel swimsuit features the brand’s iconic double-C logo on the front of the low-cut bottoms.

????????????‍♀️???????? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 3:31pm PDT

To take the photo, Kourtney Kardashian stood at her sister’s feet. She cut off the toes of Kim’s right foot, but her left foot is completely visible. Kim painted her toenails neon yellow for her Turks and Caicos vacation, and she recently responded to a tweet about her perfectly pedicured feet. One of her Twitter followers jokingly suggested that a close-up photo of her neon toenails was a secret code that Season 7 of her husband’s Yeezy clothing brand is on its way.

“Y’all can’t tell me this ain’t code for yeezy season 7 soon,” read the tweet about her toes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded by deeming the jokester who made the connection between her feet and Kanye West’s clothing collection “crazy.”

haha no just wanted neon nails for vacay, you guys are crazy! https://t.co/MNuKVWUI4s — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 8, 2018

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Kim Kardashian went on a Twitter rant about Kanye West’s upcoming collection early last month when someone on Twitter began spreading false information. She also tweeted that Yeezy Season 7 will be available online soon.

Kardashian has been teasing Yeezy Season 7 on Instagram for weeks, but right now the focus is on her bikini photos. Kim recently revealed that she upped her exercise game to get ready for bikini season, with her goal being to get everything so tight that the paparazzi will find it difficult to photograph any of her cellulite. She was body-shamed last year when the paparazzi snapped pictures of the dimpled skin on her thighs and butt during her vacation in Mexico, and she tweeted that she hit the gym hard to avoid going through that again. To help her accomplish this goal, she enlisted the aid of trainer Melissa Alcantara.

???? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 7:17pm PDT

Kim Kardashian has her obsession with Instagram to thank for her current bikini body. According to Insider, Melissa Alcantara is a bodybuilder she discovered on the social media platform. Kardashian decided to reach out to the fitness fanatic because she was impressed by Alcantara’s photos showing how she transformed her post-pregnancy body.

The two women have been working together since last summer, and now Kim Kardashian is finally getting the chance to show off the results of all that time spent in the gym.