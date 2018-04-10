Possible Reason Why Asuka Lost To Charlotte Flair At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed

Asuka's undefeated streak ended at 'WrestleMania 34' when she lost to Charlotte Flair via submission.

Asuka entered WrestleMania 34 as one of the most dominating WWE superstars off all time. “The Empress of Tomorro” was undefeated for 914 days until she failed to win the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship after losing via submission against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34. The latest reports have revealed the possible reason why the WWE ended Asuka’s undefeated streak.

As recapped by WWE.com, Asuka challenged Charlotte for the SmackDown Live at WrestleMania 34. Asuka earned the opportunity after winning the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match last January. She chose Charlotte over Raw Women’s champion, Alexa Bliss, who ended up facing Nia Jax at the same event.

Asuka and Charlotte had a great match at WrestleMania 34. They exchanged shots and submission holds but it was Charlotte who prevailed after locking in the Figure 8 Leg Lock to earn the tap out victory. The champion was emotional after the win, as well as Asuka, who grabbed the microphone after the match and said that Charlotte was ready for her. She also congratulated her opponent and they hugged it out.

It came as a surprise to many fans since the WWE made people believe that Asuka will continue to be undefeated until WrestleMania 34 wherein she faces off against Ronda Rousey in a dream match. However, the WWE seems to have changed their plans.

According to Cageside Seats, one of the possible reasons why the WWE decided to have Charlotte Flair defeat Asuka is to build her as a formidable opponent for Ronda Rousey. The report noted that the WWE has “reinforced” the idea of a Flair vs. Rousey match as the main event of WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium.

Flair vs. Rousey was rumored to be happening at WrestleMania 34 as it was teased around Survivor Series. However, the WWE changed course as Asuka faced Charlotte while Ronda went on to team up with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple.

Rousey had an amazing showing in her debut match as she showcased her immense potential. “Rowdy” exceeded expectations as she silenced her doubters with an unforgettable performance. After a great WrestleMania 34 debut, the WWE has a full year to improve Rousey’s character before an eventual showdown with “The Queen” of the WWE.

Ronda Rousey stares at her opponents before her in-ring debut for the WWE. WWE

It should be noted that these are just purely speculative at the moment. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. But one thing is for sure, Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair will finally happen and fans cannot wait for it.