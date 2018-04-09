‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale: Get The Tissues Ready As AMC Releases A New Image Of Rick And Carl Grimes

Will Rick finally do as Carl wanted and form an alliance between his group and the Saviors?

Many fans are assuming the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead will see the culmination of the All Out War between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). A new image released by AMC that shows Rick with a very young Carl in Episode 16, could prove this will be the case.

As a result of the image, fans are getting ready to have their hearts broken all over again thanks to the image of Rick and Carl walking along a dirt road just like Carl described in his letter to his father in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead.

The latest image, seen below, shows Rick Grimes in his police attire as he walks a young Carl along a country road. Rick is not wearing his hat, but neither is Carl. Instead, Rick carries it while holding Carl’s hand.

Episode 15 of The Walking Dead saw Rick finally read the letter Carl wrote to him before he died as the result of a walker bite. In the letter, Carl reminded Rick that there are people within the Sanctuary that are just like them and that they shouldn’t die just because Rick wants to see Negan dead. He also reminded Rick of the walks he used to take his son on when he was only three-years-old. This means the image is one that Rick is imagining or remembering at some point in the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead.

Gene Page / AMC

Already, Reddit has been overrun with theories as to what this image will mean in the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead. These theories range from it indicating a victory for Rick’s group over the Saviors through to the moment when Rick decides not to kill Negan.

Some viewers also suspect this image will somehow be tied up with the image seen in the mid-season premiere of Season 8 of The Walking Dead that showed Rick crying beneath a tree. Sites such as ScreenRant suggest this scene could have been indicative of Rick dying and, if this is the case, the newly released image of Rick and Carl could be Rick remembering their walks as he lies dying.

However, so far, all of these theories are simply that: theories. Viewers will have to tune into the Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead on Sunday night to find out how this image will play out in regard to the storyline.

Regardless, for fans who found it hard to hear Carl’s voice over in Episode 15 of The Walking Dead, it’s likely you will need to stock up on tissues before the Season 8 finale episode airs next Sunday night.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the Season 8 finale, Episode 16 (titled “Wrath”), on Sunday, April 15, at 9 p.m. EST.